A look at the headlines right now:

Industrial output contracted 1.1% in August – worst performance in over six years: Meanwhile, passenger vehicle sales fell for the 11th straight month in September, registering a 23.7% decline. Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi visit ancient sites, cultural show in Mamallapuram during informal summit: This is the second informal summit between the two leaders after the one in Wuhan city of China in April 2018. ‘PM Modi told Donald Trump not to interfere in Kashmir matter,’ Amit Shah says in Maharashtra: The Union home minister criticised the Opposition parties for objecting to the decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status. Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for ending conflict with Eritrea: The Norwegian Nobel Committee also recognised the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in east and Northeast Africa. Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, first person to walk in space, dies at 85: Leonov had made history in 1965 by exiting his capsule for 12 minutes. Puzzled that global media is highlighting Hong Kong protests but ignoring Kashmir crisis, says Imran Khan: Imran Khan also told people at a ‘human chain’ event in Islamabad that Narendra Modi has ‘played his last card’ by abrogating the special status of Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case over ‘Amit Shah murder accused’ remark, gets bail: The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RB Etaliya in Ahmedabad granted Gandhi bail on a bond of Rs 10,000. Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, three others sent to four-day police custody: Lender Religare Finvest Limited has alleged that the Singh brothers defrauded the firm of Rs 740 crore. Kashmir resolution is ‘open to interpretation’, says UK leader Jeremy Corbyn: The Labour Party’s resolution that sought international intervention in J&K was severely criticised by the Indian community in the country. Six central university students in Maharashtra extpelled after event to write protest letters to Modi: All six students are reportedly from the Dalit community and Other Backward Classes.