The big news: Xi, Modi discuss terror, trade on Day 1 of informal summit, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Industrial output shrank 1.1% in August, and CBI dropped the murder charge against Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao car crash case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Xi Jinping and PM Modi discuss terror, radicalisation in Mamallapuram: The two leaders spent over 150 minutes of ‘quality time’ talking over dinner.
- Industrial output contracted 1.1% in August – worst performance in over six years: Meanwhile, passenger vehicle sales fell for the 11th straight month in September, registering a 23.7% decline.
- CBI drops murder charge against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his aides in Unnao car crash case: The CBI also recommended to the Uttar Pradesh government departmental action against some officers, but did not reveal their identity.
- Google doodle marks 155th birth anniversary of Bengali women’s rights activist Kamini Roy: At the age of 22, Kamini Roy became the first woman to graduate with honours in India.
- ‘PM Modi told Donald Trump not to interfere in Kashmir matter,’ Amit Shah says in Maharashtra: The Union home minister criticised the Opposition parties for objecting to the decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status.
- Arvind Kejriwal addresses Denmark climate event via video link, signs clear air declaration: The Centre had denied Kejriwal permission to travel for the event.
- Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for ending conflict with Eritrea: The Norwegian Nobel Committee also recognised the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in east and Northeast Africa.
- Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, first person to walk in space, dies at 85: Leonov had made history in 1965 by exiting his capsule for 12 minutes.
- Puzzled that global media is highlighting Hong Kong protests but ignoring Kashmir crisis, says Imran Khan: Imran Khan also told people at a ‘human chain’ event in Islamabad that Narendra Modi has ‘played his last card’ by abrogating the special status of Kashmir.
- Six central university students in Maharashtra expelled after event to write protest letters to Modi: All six students are reportedly from the Dalit community and Other Backward Classes.