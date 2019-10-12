A look at the headlines right now:

Xi Jinping and PM Modi discuss terror, radicalisation in Mamallapuram: The two leaders spent over 150 minutes of ‘quality time’ talking over dinner. Industrial output contracted 1.1% in August – worst performance in over six years: Meanwhile, passenger vehicle sales fell for the 11th straight month in September, registering a 23.7% decline. CBI drops murder charge against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his aides in Unnao car crash case: The CBI also recommended to the Uttar Pradesh government departmental action against some officers, but did not reveal their identity. Google doodle marks 155th birth anniversary of Bengali women’s rights activist Kamini Roy: At the age of 22, Kamini Roy became the first woman to graduate with honours in India.

‘PM Modi told Donald Trump not to interfere in Kashmir matter,’ Amit Shah says in Maharashtra: The Union home minister criticised the Opposition parties for objecting to the decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status. Arvind Kejriwal addresses Denmark climate event via video link, signs clear air declaration: The Centre had denied Kejriwal permission to travel for the event.

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for ending conflict with Eritrea: The Norwegian Nobel Committee also recognised the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in east and Northeast Africa. Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, first person to walk in space, dies at 85: Leonov had made history in 1965 by exiting his capsule for 12 minutes. Puzzled that global media is highlighting Hong Kong protests but ignoring Kashmir crisis, says Imran Khan: Imran Khan also told people at a ‘human chain’ event in Islamabad that Narendra Modi has ‘played his last card’ by abrogating the special status of Kashmir. Six central university students in Maharashtra expelled after event to write protest letters to Modi: All six students are reportedly from the Dalit community and Other Backward Classes.

