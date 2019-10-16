A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ayodhya dispute case after second-longest hearing in its history: The five-judge Constitution Bench that heard the matter said the parties in the case can make the rest of the submissions in writing in the next three days. P Chidambaram arrested by ED inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail in INX Media case: The Enforcement Directorate will seek the Congress leader’s release from Tihar Jail and subsequent custody. SC asks Centre to produce orders related to shutdown and detentions in Kashmir: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed but said the petitioners cannot seek ‘an appeal on executive orders concerning national security’. ‘Worst phase’ of Indian banks was under Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan, claims Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister alleged that during Rajan’s tenure as the RBI governor, loans were given just based on phone calls from crony leaders. UP Police accused of torturing man to death in front of his son, three officials suspended: The alleged incident occurred in Hapur district’s Pilkhuwa town on Sunday. The 35-year-old man was called for questioning in connection with a murder case. Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar defends cutting of trees for PM’s election rally in Pune: The minister claimed trees had been cut before for the rallies of former prime ministers and other political leaders. No vote will be held right now to authorise Trump impeachment probe, says US Speaker Nancy Pelosi: The White House has criticised the lack of a vote and vowed not to cooperate with what it claims is an illegitimate investigation. After VHP complaint, UP school principal suspended for allegedly making students sing poem by Iqbal: Pilibhit district officials said the action was taken because the headmaster did not make students sing the national anthem. Former PMC Bank Director Surjit Singh Arora arrested in Mumbai after questioning: The judicial custody of three other accused was extended till October 23. Ants found crawling over dead man’s eyes in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, CM orders inquiry: Five doctors, including a surgeon, have been suspended.