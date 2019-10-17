The Delhi High Court on Thursday criticised the Enforcement Directorate after its counsel did not appear in court to argue against the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who has been arrested in a money laundering case, PTI reported.

Another counsel representing the directorate told the court that the law officer was busy in a district court. He asked for 30 minutes to allow the lead counsel to present his arguments.

“You cannot play hide and seek with the court,” said Justice Suresh Kait. “This is not acceptable. Court is not supposed to wait.” The High Court reserved its order on Shivakumar’s bail plea and asked the Enforcement Directorate’s counsels to file their written submissions by noon on October 19.

In 2018, a money laundering case was registered against Shivakumar on the basis of an Enforcement Case Information Report after a complaint was filed by the Income Tax department. The Congress leader is accused of evading tax and being involved in alleged hawala transactions worth crores of rupees.

Shivakumar was arrested on September 3. On September 26, he moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail, after a lower court rejected his plea. On Tuesday, the trial court extended Shivakumar’s judicial custody extended till October 25.

