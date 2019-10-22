A look at the headlines right now:

Episodes of violence, discrimination in India not following legal protection for minorities, says US: Washington urged India to uphold the right to religious freedom and safeguard vulnerable individuals, including the 1.9 million people left out of NRC in Assam. Exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP in Maharashtra and Haryana elections: Most polls said the BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra would get more than 200 seats. The saffron party is expected to get two-thirds majority in Haryana. Centre asks Supreme Court for three more months to frame rules for social media regulation: The government told the top court that internet had become a potent tool for causing ‘unimaginable disruption to the democratic polity’. Pakistan’s decision to stop accepting mails from India violates global norms, says Ravi Shankar Prasad: The Union minister said Islamabad took the unilateral decision after August 27 and did not inform Indian authorities. No stay order on Aarey metro depot project, interim order against tree felling to continue, says SC: The stay on tree felling will continue till November 15, when the court will again hear the case. India ready to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday, again urges Pakistan to waive pilgrim fee: The Ministry of External Affairs said it was disappointing to see Islamabad continuing to insist on levying the $20 service charge. UP Police announce cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on killers of Kamlesh Tiwari: Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said they were not ruling out the terror angle in the case. Satya Pal Malik warns Pakistan, says Army can go deep inside its territory to destroy terror camps: Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Army had given an appropriate response to Pakistan’s alleged infiltration attempts. Gross tax revenue for 2019-’20 may fall short by Rs 2 lakh crore, says report: This could take India’s fiscal deficit up to 4% of GDP, as against the budgeted 3.3%. Siachen is now open to tourists, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: The minister spoke of Ladakh’s ‘tremendous potential in tourism’ and said better connectivity would help bring vistors to the region.