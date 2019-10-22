The big news: US says Pakistan’s support of terrorists a hurdle for talks, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in Maharashtra and Haryana, and the Centre said it will frame rules for social media by January.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Episodes of violence, discrimination in India not following legal protection for minorities, says US: Washington urged India to uphold the right to religious freedom and safeguard vulnerable individuals, including the 1.9 million people left out of NRC in Assam.
- Exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP in Maharashtra and Haryana elections: Most polls said the BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra would get more than 200 seats. The saffron party is expected to get two-thirds majority in Haryana.
- Centre asks Supreme Court for three more months to frame rules for social media regulation: The government told the top court that internet had become a potent tool for causing ‘unimaginable disruption to the democratic polity’.
- Pakistan’s decision to stop accepting mails from India violates global norms, says Ravi Shankar Prasad: The Union minister said Islamabad took the unilateral decision after August 27 and did not inform Indian authorities.
- No stay order on Aarey metro depot project, interim order against tree felling to continue, says SC: The stay on tree felling will continue till November 15, when the court will again hear the case.
- India ready to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday, again urges Pakistan to waive pilgrim fee: The Ministry of External Affairs said it was disappointing to see Islamabad continuing to insist on levying the $20 service charge.
- UP Police announce cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on killers of Kamlesh Tiwari: Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said they were not ruling out the terror angle in the case.
- Satya Pal Malik warns Pakistan, says Army can go deep inside its territory to destroy terror camps: Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Army had given an appropriate response to Pakistan’s alleged infiltration attempts.
- Gross tax revenue for 2019-’20 may fall short by Rs 2 lakh crore, says report: This could take India’s fiscal deficit up to 4% of GDP, as against the budgeted 3.3%.
- Siachen is now open to tourists, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: The minister spoke of Ladakh’s ‘tremendous potential in tourism’ and said better connectivity would help bring vistors to the region.