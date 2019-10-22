Top news: P Chidambaram gets bail in INX Media case, but remains in ED custody
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media case. However, the Congress leader will be in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till October 24.
India reported 3,59,849 cases of crime against women in 2017, and Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 56,011 cases, according to the National Crime Record Bureau’s Crime in India Report 2017 released on Monday. Maharashtra with 31,979 cases and West Bengal with 30,002 cases were placed in the second and third positions.
Live updates
Karnataka to opt for database of immigrants, will not introduce Assam-like NRC, says home minister
Karnataka has decided not to implement the National Register of Citizens in the state. The BS Yediyurappa-led administration has instead decide to create a database of the immigrants without documents and foreigner who had overstayed their visa. “We’ll not introduce an Assam-like NRC,” said Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “However, we are considering compiling details of citizens that must help the government in tracking down illegal and overstaying foreign nationals.”
PMC Bank crisis: 73-year-old woman dies in Solapur allegedly due to stress over scam
A 73-year-old woman whose family had deposited money in the scam-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank died on Sunday afternoon in Maharashtra’s Solapur city. Bharati Sadarangani was purportedly under a lot of stress as her daughter and son-in-law were depositors with the bank.
Infosys shares tank over 14% after company discloses whistleblower complaints against top officials
The shares of Infosys plunged over 14% in the morning trade on Tuesday, a day after the company disclosed that it had received anonymous whistleblower complaints accusing its Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh and Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy of unethical practices. The company’s shares had plunged by over 16% in the United States’ NASDAQ stock market on Monday.
INX Media: Supreme Court grants bail to P Chidambaram in case filed by CBI
Chidambaram had moved the top court last week after the Delhi High Court dismissed his application. The top court said the findings of the Delhi High Court did not have any bearing on the proceedings in the case, according to Bar and Bench.
Chinmayanand demands charges under Gangsters Act against woman who accused him of rape
Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chinmayanand on Monday wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Police demanding that they charge the woman who has accused him of rape under the Gangsters Act, PTI reported. While the BJP leader was booked on watered down sexual assault charges but not rape, the complainant was arrested for alleged extortion.
UP reported maximum cases of violence against women in 2017, shows data from crime bureau
Episodes of violence, discrimination in India not following legal protection for minorities, says US
The United States on Tuesday said episodes of violence and discrimination against minorities were not in line with India’s legal protections for minorities, PTI reported. “Incidents of violence and discrimination against minorities in India, including cow vigilante attacks against members of the Dalit and Muslim communities, and the existence of anti-conversion laws in nine states are not in keeping with India’s legal protections for minorities,” said Alice G Wells, the acting assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.
Trinamool will never allow NRC to be implemented in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reiterated that her party Trinamool Congress would never allow the National Register of Citizens exercise to be implemented in the state, PTI reported. Banerjee said every resident of the state was an Indian. “We will not allow any division among the people of the state,” she said at an event in Mallaguri locality of the city of Siliguri. “Do not be worried. Be rest assured we are your custodians.”
Social media regulation: Centre asks Supreme Court for three more months to frame rules
The Centre on Monday asked the Supreme Court for three more months to finalise and notify rules for regulating social media in India, PTI reported. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology told the court that internet had become a potent tool for causing “unimaginable disruption to the democratic polity”. The ministry said that although technology had aided economic growth and development, it had also given rise to hate speech, fake news, and anti-national activities.
Satya Pal Malik warns Pakistan, says Army can go deep inside its territory to destroy terror camps
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday cautioned Pakistan not to carry out or assist “terror activities” in India, PTI reported. The remark came a day after the Indian Army said it had destroyed three militant camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the deaths of two soldiers and a civilian during ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir.
Exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP in Maharashtra and Haryana elections
Various exit polls on Monday showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies cruising to a comfortable victory in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. The BJP is in power in both states. Chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Manohar Lal Khattar look set for a second straight term in office.