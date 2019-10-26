A look at the headlines right now:

In Maharashtra the Shiv Sena wants written assurance from BJP on sharing CM’s post on an equal basis: Shiv Sena MLAs met party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai, and insisted that the BJP honour the deal to equally share power. NCP leader Sharad Pawar said there was nothing wrong with Shiv Sena’s demand for 50:50 power-sharing formula. Manohar Lal Khattar says BJP has staked claim to form government in Haryana: Khattar said that he will take oath as the chief minister at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan at 2.15 pm on Sunday.

Cyclone Kyarr likely to become ‘extremely severe’ over next 24 hours, says IMD: The weather department said the storm would reach speeds of 170 to 180 kilometres per hour over the next two days. Father of Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala granted two-week furlough from jail: Ajay Chautala will be released from jail either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning, the Tihar director general of prisons said. Earlier in the day, the Congress had called the Jannayak Janta Party, which supported the saffron party, the BJP’s ‘B-team’. Ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, meanwhile, quit JJP after Dushyant Chautala formed an alliance with the BJP.

Another detention centre inmate dies in Assam, CM sets up committee to look into condition of camps: A 70-year-old man from a detention centre in Goalpara district died in a Guwahati hospital on Thursday. He was from Satemari in Nalbari district. Pakistan Army claims Indian Army chief is ‘repeatedly provoking war’ with ‘irresponsible statements’: ISPR Director General Major Asif Ghafoor claimed that Bipin Rawat’s ambition was to become chief of defence staff. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Madhav said on Saturday that Indian forces were ready to foil Pakistan’s attempts at creating unrest.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress alleges its leaders’ security deliberately downgraded: It said this was an attempt to keep the politicians from reaching out to the public.

Pentagon awards $10 billion ‘JEDI’ contract to Microsoft, Amazon expresses surprise: President Donald Trump has often criticised Amazon about some of its business practices, and targeted its owner Jeff Bezos, who owns ‘The Washington Post’. Noida Police penalise owners of 250 vehicles for casteist, aggressive messages, tampered numbers: The police said the operation, carried out in Gautam Buddh Nagar, was part of ‘Operation Clean’, intended to ensure hassle-free traffic and check crime. Diwali is an important reminder of US commitment to religious liberty, says Donald Trump: The president said his government would continue to defend the constitutional rights ‘that enable people of all faiths to worship according to their beliefs’.