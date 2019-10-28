Top news: BJP, Shiv Sena meet Maharashtra governor separately amid power tussle
The biggest stories of the day.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena met Maharashtra’s governor separately on Monday amid an ongoing tussle over the formation of the next government in the state, even as both parties denied the meetings were related to the matter. Leaders of the two parties said the meetings were meant to exchange Diwali greetings.
The air quality in Delhi worsened on Monday morning after Diwali celebrations as the index reading touched the 463 mark at 10 am, which falls in the “severe” category. However, the real-time air quality index, given by the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, or SAFAR, was better than the reading recorded on the day after Diwali in recent years.
Live updates
Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar criticises tax department for issuing notice for gifting phones to MPs
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Sunday criticised investigative agencies for issuing a notice to him for gifting phones to MPs. He was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in an alleged money laundering case on October 23. The leader was in judicial custody for 50 days following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3. The former minister was given a rousing welcome by party workers after his arrival in Bengaluru on Saturday evening.
Maharashtra: BJP, Shiv Sena meet governor separately for Diwali, but deny discussion on power tussle
Kashmir: Imran Khan urges people not resort to ‘jihad’, says it’s against interest of Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged the people of Kashmir to not engage in “jihad” against Indian armed forces. Jihad is an Arabic word that literally means a struggle for a noble cause. The country observed a “Black Day” in protest against India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy and the security lockdown imposed in the state since August 5.
Delhi: Air quality becomes ‘severe’ after Diwali night, but is better than recent years
Tamil Nadu: Officials start drilling new borewell to reach two-year-old trapped underground
A new borewell is being drilled to rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who fell into a 600-feet borewell in Nadukkatupatti village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district on Friday night. Several attempts by rescuers to reach the toddler, who has been stuck in the borewell for more than 40 hours, have failed.
Kyarr intensifies to become first super cyclone in Arabian Sea in 12 years, Coast Guard on alert
Cyclone Kyarr has intensified to become the first super cyclonic storm in Arabian Sea since Cyclone Gonu devastated Oman’s coast in 2007. According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone’s centre was about 630 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 2.30 pm on Sunday.
Modi celebrates Diwali with troops in Rajouri in first visit to J&K since special status was revoked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with Indian Army soldiers. The prime minister lauded the soldiers for their “monumental service” to the nation. This was Modi’s first visit to the state since his government revoked its special constitutional status by hollowing out Article 370 of Constitution, and imposed restrictions on public movement and a communications blockade.