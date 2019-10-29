Top news: European Union delegation of mainly right-wing leaders leave for J&K visit
A delegation of legislators from mostly right-wing parties in the European Union left for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Tuesday's visit will be the first for an international delegation since the Indian administration scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, and imposed prohibitory orders.
Rescue officials in Tamil Nadu on said two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who fell into an abandoned borewell in Tiruchirappalli district on Friday evening, was dead.
Meanwhile, suspected militants on Monday killed a truck driver transporting apples in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. This is the fourth such killing in the state in the last two weeks.
Jammu and Kashmir: EU team of mostly nationalist parliamentarians on their way to state
A 28-member delegation of European Union leaders left for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning for an unofficial visit to the region. The parliamentarians on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the trip should help the leaders understand the cultural and religious diversity of the region, and give them a clear perspective on the “development and governance priorities”.
SA Bobde appointed next chief justice of India by President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice SA Bobde the 47th chief justice of India. He will assume charge on November 18, a day after incumbent Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires.
World aviation body rejects India’s complaint against Pakistan for closing airspace to Modi’s plane
The International Civil Aviation Organisation has told India that planes carrying national leaders are considered to be “state aircraft” and are not subject to its provisions. The world body pointed this out in its response to New Delhi’s complaint against Pakistan for refusing to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft use its airspace on its way to Saudi Arabia.
J&K: Suspected militants gun down truck driver transporting apples, fourth such killing in two weeks
Suspected militants on Monday killed a truck driver transporting apples in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. This is the fourth person involved in the apple business to be killed in the state in the past two weeks. The driver was identified as Narayan Dutt, the resident of Udhampur district’s Katra area.
Tamil Nadu: Two-year-old boy stuck in borewell since Friday evening found dead
Rescue officials in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday said a two-year-old boy trapped in an abandoned borewell in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district since Friday evening was dead. He had stopped communicating with rescuers early on Saturday morning. Sujith Wilson’s body was sent for autopsy after a National Disaster Response Force team pulled him out of the borewell in Nadukkatupatti village.
Andhra sand crisis: ‘Mind-boggling to see workers committing suicide,’ says Chandrababu Naidu
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday tweeted a video of a labourer from the state’s Guntur district, alleging that workers were committing suicide due to lack of work. Three labourers from Tenali, Guntur, and Mangalagiri regions of the district reportedly killed themselves in separate incidents this month, owing to a decline in jobs in the construction sector.
Maharashtra: Two Independent MLAs declare support to BJP amid its power-sharing fight with Shiv Sena
Two newly elected Independent MLAs in Maharashtra have declared their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are locked in a power tussle in the state. The legislators were identified as Chandrapur MLA Kishor Jorgewar, and Badnera legislator Ravi Rana.
‘JJP did not seek votes for either Congress or BJP’: Dushyant Chautala responds to Hooda’s criticism
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday responded to criticism of his Jannayak Janta Party, pointing out that the party did not support either the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Congress during the election campaign. He was responding to Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s description of the BJP-JJP ruling alliance as opportunistic and against the mandate.