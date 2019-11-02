A look at the headlines right now:

WhatsApp says it alerted Centre of privacy breach in May, government refutes it: The Facebook-owned company claimed it had ‘notified relevant Indian and international government authorities’ months ago. Sharad Pawar says NCP can think of alternative if BJP-Shiv Sena fail to form Maharashtra government: The NCP chief also said that it will not be in the interest of peace in society if the government is not formed before the Ayodhya verdict, due this month. Meghalaya to make registration mandatory for visitors staying for over 24 hours: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the new ordinance will come into force immediately. India’s unemployment rate rose to 3-year high of 8.48% in October, says CMIE: While urban unemployment stood at 8.89% in October, the figure for rural unemployment was 8.28%. Bringing back Bengal labourers from Kashmir, says Mamata Banerjee after six die in Kulgam attack: The chief minister said 131 workers are being brought back from Jammu and Kashmir. PDP expels leader for attending swearing-in ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor: Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has been under house arrest since the Centre on August 5 revoked the state’s special constitutional status. Situation in Kashmir is ‘not sustainable’, says German Chancellor Angela Merkel on India visit: Meanwhile, journalists who covered the protests in Srinagar alleged that they were beaten up by police. Israel says it carried out airstrikes in Gaza in response to rocket fire, one injured: Palestinian militants fired 10 rockets at Israel on Friday, one of which hit a house in the town of Sderot. Madhya Pradesh government prohibits police officials from taking leave from Friday ahead of Ayodhya verdict: The Congress government said the decision was taken due to the upcoming Ayodhya judgement and the festivals of Milad-ul-Nabi and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Two die at Bru camp in Tripura, refugees blame starvation after stoppage of ration supplies: The Bru refugees began a road blockade from Thursday to protest the stoppage of rations and cash from October 1.