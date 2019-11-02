The big news: Centre denies WhatsApp informed it of privacy breach, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sharad Pawar said NCP could provide alternative if BJP-Shiv Sena do not ally, and Meghalaya has made it compulsory for visitors to register.
A look at the headlines right now:
- WhatsApp says it alerted Centre of privacy breach in May, government refutes it: The Facebook-owned company claimed it had ‘notified relevant Indian and international government authorities’ months ago.
- Sharad Pawar says NCP can think of alternative if BJP-Shiv Sena fail to form Maharashtra government: The NCP chief also said that it will not be in the interest of peace in society if the government is not formed before the Ayodhya verdict, due this month.
- Meghalaya to make registration mandatory for visitors staying for over 24 hours: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the new ordinance will come into force immediately.
- India’s unemployment rate rose to 3-year high of 8.48% in October, says CMIE: While urban unemployment stood at 8.89% in October, the figure for rural unemployment was 8.28%.
- Bringing back Bengal labourers from Kashmir, says Mamata Banerjee after six die in Kulgam attack: The chief minister said 131 workers are being brought back from Jammu and Kashmir.
- PDP expels leader for attending swearing-in ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor: Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has been under house arrest since the Centre on August 5 revoked the state’s special constitutional status.
- Situation in Kashmir is ‘not sustainable’, says German Chancellor Angela Merkel on India visit: Meanwhile, journalists who covered the protests in Srinagar alleged that they were beaten up by police.
- Israel says it carried out airstrikes in Gaza in response to rocket fire, one injured: Palestinian militants fired 10 rockets at Israel on Friday, one of which hit a house in the town of Sderot.
- Madhya Pradesh government prohibits police officials from taking leave from Friday ahead of Ayodhya verdict: The Congress government said the decision was taken due to the upcoming Ayodhya judgement and the festivals of Milad-ul-Nabi and Guru Nanak Jayanti.
- Two die at Bru camp in Tripura, refugees blame starvation after stoppage of ration supplies: The Bru refugees began a road blockade from Thursday to protest the stoppage of rations and cash from October 1.