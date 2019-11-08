The big news: Fadnavis quits as Maharashtra CM amid BJP-Shiv Sena tussle, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre withdrew the Gandhi family’s SPG security cover, and the Supreme Court blamed both lawyers and police for the clashes in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM, says Shiv Sena’s criticism of Modi is not acceptable: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that this was the first time somebody has accused his family of lying. Meanwhile, the Congress claimed the BJP offered its MLAs money to switch sides.
- Gandhi family’s SPG security cover withdrawn by Centre, granted Z-plus category protection: The Congress claimed that PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit have ‘murdered democratic traditions’ by withdrawing the SPG cover.
- Supreme Court pulls up lawyers, blames both them and police for clashes: Meanwhile, a group of people, purportedly lawyers, chased senior police officer Monika Bhardwaj during last week’s violence at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, news reports said, based on CCTV footage that emerged on Thursday.
- Nineteen of the Indians targeted in WhatsApp security breach ask Centre what it knows about it: The group of journalists, human rights activists and writers said the cyber attack violated their fundamental right to privacy and compromised their security.
- Pakistan goes back on decision to waive fee for Indian pilgrims on inauguration day of Kartarpur corridor: However, the Pakistan Foreign Office claimed that New Delhi had refused to avail of the concessions granted to Sikh pilgrims by Islamabad.
- Sonia Gandhi says Congress will ensure India does not forget ‘Tughlaki blunder’ of demonetisation: Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg suggested that Rs 2,000 notes can be demonetised as a large chunk of them were not in circulation.
- Disqualified Karnataka MLAs urge Supreme Court to postpone December 5 Assembly bye-polls: Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the judges that his clients would not be able to file their nomination because the court’s verdict was pending.
- Rajinikanth says attempts are being made to saffronise him but he ‘will not be trapped’: He added that he was not a ‘BJP man’ and will not join the saffron party.
- At least seven killed due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir, Jammu-Srinagar highway shut: Traffic on the Srinagar-Poonch highway and the Srinagar-Kargil highway was also disrupted.
- Donald Trump ordered to pay $2 million for using charity funds in 2016 presidential campaign: The New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan said the US president had ‘breached his fiduciary duty’ by misusing funds raised for war veterans.