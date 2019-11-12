The big news: NCP’s turn today to attempt majority mark in Maharashtra, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Industrial output contracted 4.3% in September, the worst in six years, and police clashed with JNU students protesting against revised fee.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maharashtra governor invites NCP to form government after rejecting Sena’s request for extra time: Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party has time till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to prove majority.
- Industrial output contracts 4.3% in September, falls for second month in a row: This is even worse than the 1.1% contraction in August, which was the poorest performance in six years.
- Police use water cannons on JNU students protesting against revised fee in draft hostel manual: HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was stuck inside the JNU convocation venue for over six hours as protests against the hostel fee hike escalated.
- Passenger vehicle sales rose marginally in October, car sales continued decline: Car sales were down 6.34% to 1,73,649 units in October since the same month last year.
- Cyclone Bulbul claims 20 lives in India and Bangladesh, displaces thousands in both nations: The cyclonic storm has killed 10 people in West Bengal, two in its neighbouring state Odisha, and eight in Bangladesh.
- BJP says it got over Rs 700 crore in donations through cheques and online payments in 2018-’19: Of this, the Tatas-controlled Progressive Electoral Trust gave the party Rs 356 crore in donations.
- Militants and separatists took advantage of Article 370 in J&K, Centre tells Supreme Court: A 61-page counter affidavit filed said Article 370 was neither in the national interest nor in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir.
- Andhra Pradesh CM defends plan to turn government schools into English medium institutions: ‘Where did your children study,’ YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Opposition leaders who criticised the move.
- Policeman shoots protestor in torso amid clashes in Hong Kong: A hospital spokesperson said the injured demonstrator is undergoing surgery and is in a critical condition.
- Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised in Mumbai, sister says her condition is stable: A statement said the acclaimed singer was suffering from viral chest congestion.