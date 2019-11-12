A look at the headlines right now:

Maharashtra governor invites NCP to form government after rejecting Sena’s request for extra time: Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party has time till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to prove majority. Industrial output contracts 4.3% in September, falls for second month in a row: This is even worse than the 1.1% contraction in August, which was the poorest performance in six years.

Police use water cannons on JNU students protesting against revised fee in draft hostel manual: HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was stuck inside the JNU convocation venue for over six hours as protests against the hostel fee hike escalated.

Passenger vehicle sales rose marginally in October, car sales continued decline: Car sales were down 6.34% to 1,73,649 units in October since the same month last year.

Cyclone Bulbul claims 20 lives in India and Bangladesh, displaces thousands in both nations: The cyclonic storm has killed 10 people in West Bengal, two in its neighbouring state Odisha, and eight in Bangladesh.

BJP says it got over Rs 700 crore in donations through cheques and online payments in 2018-’19: Of this, the Tatas-controlled Progressive Electoral Trust gave the party Rs 356 crore in donations. Militants and separatists took advantage of Article 370 in J&K, Centre tells Supreme Court: A 61-page counter affidavit filed said Article 370 was neither in the national interest nor in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir. Andhra Pradesh CM defends plan to turn government schools into English medium institutions: ‘Where did your children study,’ YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Opposition leaders who criticised the move.

Policeman shoots protestor in torso amid clashes in Hong Kong: A hospital spokesperson said the injured demonstrator is undergoing surgery and is in a critical condition.

Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised in Mumbai, sister says her condition is stable: A statement said the acclaimed singer was suffering from viral chest congestion.