A look at the headlines right now:

President imposes central rule in Maharashtra even as Shiv Sena and Congress criticise governor: Sena moved the Supreme Court against governor’s refusal to grant them extra time to prove majority. Train services between Baramulla and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir resume: The stretch from Srinagar to Banihal is expected to become operational in a few days. Meanwhile, journalists from various organisations protested against the continued suspension of internet services. Delhi’s air quality slips into ‘severe’ category due to below-normal temperature: On November 10, there were 1,846 stubble burning incidents in the states of Haryana and Punjab. ED investigates son of election commissioner who disagreed with poll code verdicts on Modi, Shah: The agency is investigating the Rs 7.25 crore raised by a company in which Ashok Lavasa’s son Abir Lavasa is a director. Court rejects Gautam Navlakha’s anticipatory bail, interim protection pleas in Bhima Koregaon case: The court’s dismissal of Navlakha’s three-day interim protection plea paved the way for his arrest in the case. Supreme Court lawyer issues legal notice to six Tripura officials for stopping rations to Bru refugees: The lawyer said that the legal notice was meant to remind the government that the top court has said the refugees cannot be forced to return to Mizoram. Supreme Court to deliver judgement tomorrow on whether CJI’s office comes under RTI purview: A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by outgoing Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, is expected to pass the verdict at 2 pm. Schools, universities shut in Hong Kong as protestors clash with police for second consecutive day: Subways have been partially shut down, and several train lines suspended. Lok Janshakti Party to contest alone in Jharkhand elections, says Chirag Paswan: The party is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. Court issues bailable warrant against Shashi Tharoor for ‘scorpion on a shivling’ comment about Modi: Speaking at an event in October 2018, Tharoor had claimed Modi’s ‘personality cult’ did not sit very well with many people in the RSS.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.