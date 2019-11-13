The big news: Maharashtra under President’s Rule as stalemate continues, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi’s air quality was in the severe category due to below-normal temperatures, and there were 60 hate crimes against Sikhs in the US in 2018.
A look at the headlines right now:
- President imposes central rule in Maharashtra even as Shiv Sena and Congress criticise governor: Sena moved the Supreme Court against governor’s refusal to grant them extra time to prove majority, but said power parleys with the Congress-NCP would continue.
- Delhi’s air quality slips into ‘severe’ category due to below-normal temperature: On November 10, there were 1,846 stubble burning incidents in the states of Haryana and Punjab.
- Sikhs third most targeted religion in US hate crimes in 2018, shows FBI report: There were 60 anti-Sikh hate crimes during the year.
- Train services between Baramulla and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir resume: The stretch from Srinagar to Banihal is expected to become operational in a few days. Meanwhile, journalists from various organisations protested against the continued suspension of internet services.
- Russian diplomat says New Delhi has assured Moscow that Kudankulam nuclear plant is secure despite cyber attack: Indian officials also said that measures have been put in place to prevent such incidents from repeating.
- UK Labour Party clarifies J&K is a bilateral matter after heavy criticism of its ‘anti-India’ stand: The party came under fire from Indian diaspora groups after, in an emergency resolution in September, it advocated international intervention in Kashmir.
- Court rejects Gautam Navlakha’s anticipatory bail, interim protection pleas in Bhima Koregaon case: The court’s dismissal of Navlakha’s three-day interim protection plea paved the way for his arrest in the case.
- Supreme Court lawyer issues legal notice to six Tripura officials for stopping rations to Bru refugees: The lawyer said that the legal notice was meant to remind the government that the top court has said the refugees cannot be forced to return to Mizoram.
- Supreme Court to deliver judgement tomorrow on whether CJI’s office comes under RTI purview: A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by outgoing Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, is expected to pass the verdict at 2 pm.
- Schools, universities shut in Hong Kong as protestors clash with police for second consecutive day: Subways have been partially shut down, and several train lines suspended.