A look at the headlines right now:

  1. President imposes central rule in Maharashtra even as Shiv Sena and Congress criticise governor: Sena moved the Supreme Court against governor’s refusal to grant them extra time to prove majority, but said power parleys with the Congress-NCP would continue.
  2. Delhi’s air quality slips into ‘severe’ category due to below-normal temperature: On November 10, there were 1,846 stubble burning incidents in the states of Haryana and Punjab.
  3. Sikhs third most targeted religion in US hate crimes in 2018, shows FBI report: There were 60 anti-Sikh hate crimes during the year.
  4. Train services between Baramulla and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir resume: The stretch from Srinagar to Banihal is expected to become operational in a few days. Meanwhile, journalists from various organisations protested against the continued suspension of internet services.
  5. Russian diplomat says New Delhi has assured Moscow that Kudankulam nuclear plant is secure despite cyber attack: Indian officials also said that measures have been put in place to prevent such incidents from repeating.
  6. UK Labour Party clarifies J&K is a bilateral matter after heavy criticism of its ‘anti-India’ stand: The party came under fire from Indian diaspora groups after, in an emergency resolution in September, it advocated international intervention in Kashmir.
  7. Court rejects Gautam Navlakha’s anticipatory bail, interim protection pleas in Bhima Koregaon case: The court’s dismissal of Navlakha’s three-day interim protection plea paved the way for his arrest in the case.
  8. Supreme Court lawyer issues legal notice to six Tripura officials for stopping rations to Bru refugees: The lawyer said that the legal notice was meant to remind the government that the top court has said the refugees cannot be forced to return to Mizoram.
  9. Supreme Court to deliver judgement tomorrow on whether CJI’s office comes under RTI purview: A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by outgoing Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, is expected to pass the verdict at 2 pm.
  10. Schools, universities shut in Hong Kong as protestors clash with police for second consecutive day: Subways have been partially shut down, and several train lines suspended.