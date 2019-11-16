The big news: Finance minister says will address telecom industry concerns, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Leaders from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will meet Maharashtra governor today, and CBI searched Amnesty office over alleged FCRA violations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Government to amend law to increase insurance cover on bank deposits, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said the government will address the concerns of the telecom sector after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea reported historic losses.
- Shiv Sena closer to forming Maharashtra government with NCP-Congress, to meet governor today: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar claimed the alliance would last the entire five years.
- CBI searches Amnesty office in Bengaluru over alleged FCRA violations: In a statement, Amnesty India said that in the past year, a ‘pattern of harassment’ had emerged every time the organisation flagged human rights violations.
- Consumer expenditure survey withheld because of data quality problems, claims Centre: Reports had said on Friday that consumer spending fell for first time since 1970s in 2017-’18. Meanwhile, Union minister Suresh Angadi claimed the economy was doing fine as people were getting married and airports were full.
- Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti moved to warmer location as temperatures dip: Around 30 other political detainees were also moved for similar reasons, officials said.
- Pakistan must hand over terrorists if it wants to improve ties with India, says S Jaishankar: Islamabad must show that it is willing to cooperate, he added during an interview to French newspaper Le Monde.
- In Shehla Rashid sedition case, court tells Delhi Police to give 10 days’ pre-arrest notice to activist: The court issued the direction after dismissing an anticipatory bail plea by Rashid.
- SC raps northern states, says odd-even scheme not a long-term solution to solve air pollution: The bench said the governments of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana had failed to take effective steps to curb pollution. A parliamentary panel’s Friday meeting on pollution was cancelled as key officials as well as 25 of the 29 MPs, including Gautam Gambhir, were not present.
- Sabarimala is no place for women activists, says Kerala Devaswom minister:Meanwhile, SC Justice RF Nariman told the Centre to read the dissenting view in Sabarimala verdict and added: “our orders not to be played with”.
- SC verdict on Rafale paved way for CBI inquiry, say petitioners Yashwant Sinha, Bhushan, Arun Shourie: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said the CBI had to seek the Centre’s permission to look into the case and had three months to do so.