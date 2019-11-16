The big news: Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress meeting with governor postponed, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi is the world’s most polluted city according to global ranking, and the Sabarimala temple will open this evening.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘BJP’s confidence in forming government hints at horse-trading,’ says Shiv Sena ahead of meeting Maharashtra governor: In an editorial in Saamana, the Sena claimed the new political equation was giving a ‘stomach ache to several people’.
- Delhi is world’s most polluted city; Kolkata, Mumbai also in top 10, says global air quality monitor: Air quality in the national Capital remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning for the fifth straight day.
- Sabarimala temple opens today, state government asks women to get SC order to enter shrine: The shrine will be opened at 5 pm and security has been tightened with over 10,000 police personnel posted in and around the area.
- Pakistan must hand over terrorists if it wants to improve ties with India, says S Jaishankar: Islamabad must show that it is willing to cooperate, he added during an interview to French newspaper Le Monde.
- Protests break out in Assam as BJP set to introduce Citizenship Bill in Parliament: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Bill would be introduced within the first two days of the Winter Session of Parliament.
- Gunmen fire at buses carrying Muslim voters during Sri Lanka presidential election, no casualties: The Easter Sunday attacks in April sharpened tensions between majority Sinhalese and minority Muslims in the island nation.
- TN’s quota in promotions for government staff, fixing seniority is unconstitutional, rules Madras HC: Another division bench dealt with the same matter in detail in 2015 and ruled against following the roster system for fixing seniority, said the court.
- CBI searches Amnesty office over alleged FCRA violations: In a statement, Amnesty India said that in the past year, a ‘pattern of harassment’ had emerged every time the organisation flagged human rights violations.
- Government to amend law to increase insurance cover on bank deposits, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said the government will address the concerns of the telecom sector after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea reported historic losses.
- SC paved way for CBI inquiry in Rafale verdict, say petitioners Yashwant Sinha, Bhushan, Arun Shourie: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said the CBI had to seek the Centre’s permission to look into the case and had three months to do so.