‘BJP’s confidence in forming government hints at horse-trading,’ says Shiv Sena ahead of meeting Maharashtra governor: In an editorial in Saamana, the Sena claimed the new political equation was giving a ‘stomach ache to several people’. Delhi is world’s most polluted city; Kolkata, Mumbai also in top 10, says global air quality monitor: Air quality in the national Capital remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning for the fifth straight day. Sabarimala temple opens today, state government asks women to get SC order to enter shrine: The shrine will be opened at 5 pm and security has been tightened with over 10,000 police personnel posted in and around the area. Pakistan must hand over terrorists if it wants to improve ties with India, says S Jaishankar: Islamabad must show that it is willing to cooperate, he added during an interview to French newspaper Le Monde. Protests break out in Assam as BJP set to introduce Citizenship Bill in Parliament: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Bill would be introduced within the first two days of the Winter Session of Parliament. Gunmen fire at buses carrying Muslim voters during Sri Lanka presidential election, no casualties: The Easter Sunday attacks in April sharpened tensions between majority Sinhalese and minority Muslims in the island nation. TN’s quota in promotions for government staff, fixing seniority is unconstitutional, rules Madras HC: Another division bench dealt with the same matter in detail in 2015 and ruled against following the roster system for fixing seniority, said the court. CBI searches Amnesty office over alleged FCRA violations: In a statement, Amnesty India said that in the past year, a ‘pattern of harassment’ had emerged every time the organisation flagged human rights violations. Government to amend law to increase insurance cover on bank deposits, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said the government will address the concerns of the telecom sector after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea reported historic losses. SC paved way for CBI inquiry in Rafale verdict, say petitioners Yashwant Sinha, Bhushan, Arun Shourie: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said the CBI had to seek the Centre’s permission to look into the case and had three months to do so.