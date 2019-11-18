A look at the headlines right now:

Winter Session of Parliament to begin today, focus on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: At an all-party meeting on Sunday, the Opposition asked Centre to allow Farooq Abdullahto attend Parliament session. Muslim law board to file review plea against Ayodhya verdict, won’t accept five-acre plot elsewhere: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s lawyer and secretary said the board had decided there could not be any alternative to the mosque. Shiv Sena skips NDA meeting, LJP proposes coordination committee to manage alliance partners: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the meeting, said that ‘small differences’ should not come in the way of their ties. Gotabaya Rajapaksa elected Sri Lankan president, defeats main opponent by 13 lakh votes: Sajith Premadasa of the ruling United National Party had conceded defeat even before the final results were announced. Nepal prime minister urges India to immediately withdraw its Army from Kalapani: KP Oli said that instead of trying to correct the map, it was important for Nepal to recover the land. Soldier killed, two injured in explosion in Akhnoor sector of J&K: The two injured soldiers were taken to the hospital, with one of them in a serious condition. Gautam Gambhir missing, say posters after he skips pollution meeting: The BJP MP had missed a parliamentary panel meeting to discuss air pollution on Friday. FIR filed for alleged vandalism by JNU students in administrative block: The administration had reportedly provided photos and videos as evidence of the vandalism to the police on Thursday. Bal Thackeray taught us self-respect, says Devendra Fadnavis on death anniversary: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that his party will give a ‘befitting reply to the BJP on self-respect, Hindutva and nationalism at the right time’. WhatsApp confirms new threat for some Android and iOS users from malicious video files: An Indian government agency rated the severity level of the vulnerability as ‘high’.