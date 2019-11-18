The big news: Citizenship bill in focus as Parliament session begins today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Muslim law board decided to seek review of SC’s Ayodhya verdict, and the LJP raised concerns about Shiv Sena skipping NDA meeting.
- Winter Session of Parliament to begin today, focus on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: At an all-party meeting on Sunday, the Opposition asked Centre to allow Farooq Abdullahto attend Parliament session.
- Muslim law board to file review plea against Ayodhya verdict, won’t accept five-acre plot elsewhere: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s lawyer and secretary said the board had decided there could not be any alternative to the mosque.
- Shiv Sena skips NDA meeting, LJP proposes coordination committee to manage alliance partners: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the meeting, said that ‘small differences’ should not come in the way of their ties.
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa elected Sri Lankan president, defeats main opponent by 13 lakh votes: Sajith Premadasa of the ruling United National Party had conceded defeat even before the final results were announced.
- Nepal prime minister urges India to immediately withdraw its Army from Kalapani: KP Oli said that instead of trying to correct the map, it was important for Nepal to recover the land.
- Soldier killed, two injured in explosion in Akhnoor sector of J&K: The two injured soldiers were taken to the hospital, with one of them in a serious condition.
- Gautam Gambhir missing, say posters after he skips pollution meeting: The BJP MP had missed a parliamentary panel meeting to discuss air pollution on Friday.
- FIR filed for alleged vandalism by JNU students in administrative block: The administration had reportedly provided photos and videos as evidence of the vandalism to the police on Thursday.
- Bal Thackeray taught us self-respect, says Devendra Fadnavis on death anniversary: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that his party will give a ‘befitting reply to the BJP on self-respect, Hindutva and nationalism at the right time’.
- WhatsApp confirms new threat for some Android and iOS users from malicious video files: An Indian government agency rated the severity level of the vulnerability as ‘high’.