Parliament: We are open to ‘frank discussions’, PM Modi says ahead of Winter session
The economic slowdown, farm distress, unemployment and the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status are expected to be on the agenda.
The Winter Session of Parliament begins on Monday and will last till December 13. As many as 27 new bills are likely to be introduced in this session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped for “frank discussions” on all matters during this session.
Live updates
10.58 am: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress gives notice for adjournment in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, reports ANI.
10.56 am: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says the government must run the House smoothly so that Opposition can express their views freely, reports ANI. “This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy,” he adds.
10.40 am: Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammed Fayaz protest in Parliament over Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reports. Both belong to the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party.
10.37 am: The Shiv Sena has issued notice for adjournment in the Lok Sabha over the loss of crops in Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall.
10.33 am: The Congress gives Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha over the “instability” in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in August, ANI reports.
10.30 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Parliament.
10.25 am: “In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties,” Modi says, adding that the BJP wants “frank discussions” on all matters. “It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament.”
He adds that the last session of Parliament was “phenomenal due to the support of and active participation all MPs”. That was an achievement of not only the government but all parliamentarians, he adds.
10.20 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says this session is important as it is the last session of of 2019 and is also the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha, ANI reports.
10.15 am: However, the Opposition parties, led by the Congress, are likely to grill the government over matters such as the economic slowdown, farm distress and unemployment and the Centre’s decision to withhold a survey on consumer expenditure. The survey showed that the monthly per capita consumption expenditure had declined for the first time in 2017-’18 since the 1970s.
10.10 am: A total of 10 bills are also pending in the Rajya Sabha.
10.05 am: Other bills include one to ban electronic cigarettes, a Personal Data Protection bill and another amending the Income Tax Act to benefit domestic companies. Other new bills seek to amend the Industrial Relations Code to amalgamate three Acts, including the Trade Unions Act, the Companies Act to decriminalise certain offences, and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
The Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments Bill is also likely to be introduced in this session. It seeks to protect doctors from violence by patients.
Of the bills, the government will table the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The bill seeks to amend a 1955 law to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan if they have lived in India for six years. The bill was passed in the previous Lok Sabha but not the Rajya Sabha, and has now lapsed.