A look at the headlines right now:

Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, but no final outcome yet on Maharashtra crisis: Pawar said the two parties will meet again and discuss the political situation in the state. Four soldiers and two porters killed in Siachen avalanche: The avalanche hit the Northern Siachen glacier around 3.30 pm. US will no longer regard Israeli settlements on the West Bank as illegal, says Mike Pompeo: He added that the US does not consider the settlements legal per se, but it will defer to the verdicts passed by Israeli courts. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea to raise tariffs from next month, first time in over a decade: The decision comes as a result of an adverse Supreme Court judgement that upheld the Centre’s broader definition of the telecom firms’ revenue. Protests held across North East against Citizenship Bill, Mamata Banerjee calls draft law a ‘trap like NRC’: Student demonstrators burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati. Mughals intended to destroy Tripura’s cultural wonders by bombing them, claims Biplab Kumar Deb: However, the chief minister did not elaborate on his comment. At least two shot dead in Walmart store in Oklahoma, gunman killed: The incident occurred in the city of Duncan. Schools in the area were placed on temporary lockdown before being given an ‘all clear’ signal by local police. Delhi court extends ED custody of ex-Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh till Saturday in Religare case: The custody of Sunil Godhwani, former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises, was also extended. Growth slowdown is a result of climate of fear and a loss of trust in institutions, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister, in an article in ‘The Hindu’, blamed the Modi government’s suspicion of industrialists and bankers for the current signs of distress. Kejriwal dismisses Centre’s report on Delhi water quality, says can’t judge with just 11 samples: The study, conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards, found that Delhi had the most unsafe water among 21 major Indian cities.