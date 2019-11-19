The big news: More talks to follow, says Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Four soldiers and two porters were killed in an avalanche in Siachen, and the US said Israeli settlements in West Bank were no longer illegal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, but no final outcome yet on Maharashtra crisis: Pawar said the two parties will meet again and discuss the political situation in the state.
- Four soldiers and two porters killed in Siachen avalanche: The avalanche hit the Northern Siachen glacier around 3.30 pm.
- US will no longer regard Israeli settlements on the West Bank as illegal, says Mike Pompeo: He added that the US does not consider the settlements legal per se, but it will defer to the verdicts passed by Israeli courts.
- Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea to raise tariffs from next month, first time in over a decade: The decision comes as a result of an adverse Supreme Court judgement that upheld the Centre’s broader definition of the telecom firms’ revenue.
- Protests held across North East against Citizenship Bill, Mamata Banerjee calls draft law a ‘trap like NRC’: Student demonstrators burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati.
- Mughals intended to destroy Tripura’s cultural wonders by bombing them, claims Biplab Kumar Deb: However, the chief minister did not elaborate on his comment.
- At least two shot dead in Walmart store in Oklahoma, gunman killed: The incident occurred in the city of Duncan. Schools in the area were placed on temporary lockdown before being given an ‘all clear’ signal by local police.
- Delhi court extends ED custody of ex-Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh till Saturday in Religare case: The custody of Sunil Godhwani, former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises, was also extended.
- Growth slowdown is a result of climate of fear and a loss of trust in institutions, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister, in an article in ‘The Hindu’, blamed the Modi government’s suspicion of industrialists and bankers for the current signs of distress.
- Kejriwal dismisses Centre’s report on Delhi water quality, says can’t judge with just 11 samples: The study, conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards, found that Delhi had the most unsafe water among 21 major Indian cities.