The big news: Lok Sabha MPs engage in blame game over Delhi pollution, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan agreed to join hands ‘in Tamil Nadu’s interest’, and Reliance Jio said it would revise tariffs in the next few weeks.
- On Delhi pollution, Lok Sabha MPs say farmers should not be vilified for burning stubble: Congress leader Manish Tewari said a committee, similar to the panel on public undertakings and estimates, should be set up to look into pollution.
- Rajinikanth endorses Kamal Haasan’s statement, says they may join hands in politics if required: ‘If the situation demands and there is a need for us to proceed together in politics in the interest of the people, we will forge ahead,’ Rajinikanth said.
- Reliance Jio set to increase mobile and data charges in next few weeks following Airtel and Vodafone: Telecom companies have posted huge quarterly losses following an adverse Supreme Court judgement that upheld the Centre’s broader definition of revenue.
- SC tells Centre to decide on permanent commission to women in Army retrospectively: Eight women officers had approached the top court in 2010, against an earlier law that allowed them to serve in the Army for just 14 years.
- Did Centre use spyware to tap WhatsApp calls? Minister avoids direct answer, cites law allowing it: The Centre said it has the power to intercept, monitor and decrypt any information in the interest of the country based on certain conditions.
- Sweden drops Julian Assange rape investigation after almost 10 years: The prosecutor said the evidence against the WikiLeaks founder was not strong enough to file an indictment.
- JNU files contempt plea against agitating students and police in Delhi High Court: The students have been accused of violating the court’s August 2017 order banning protests within 100 metres of the institution’s administrative block.
- Twelve-year-old girl not allowed to accompany family to Sabarimala temple: The Kerala Police have stopped at least 12 women from entering the temple since Saturday, when it opened for devotees.
- ‘Tell us how BJP won 18 seats in Bengal’, says Owaisi on Mamata Banerjee’s ‘extremist’ remark for AIMIM: In a veiled reference to AIMIM, Mamata Banerjee had said that she was ‘watching some extremists among minorities’ who were based in Hyderabad.
- Conduct social audit of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, group of ex-bureaucrats urges Election Commission:They wrote a letter to the polling body, pointing out that the doubts about voting machines used in the elections were ‘yet to be resolved satisfactorily’.