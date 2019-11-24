Former West Bengal minister and senior Revolutionary Socialist Party leader Kshiti Goswami died at a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday morning, reported PTI. He was 77.

He was suffering from age-related illness. Goswami was admitted to the Chennai hospital after he was diagnosed with a lung infection.

His body will be brought to Kolkata later in the day, reported Anandabazaar Patrika. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

The RSP leader was the state public works department minister for more than two decades till 2011. He was also the state secretary of the RSP for a few years since 2012. The RSP is part of the Left Front.