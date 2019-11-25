The big news: Supreme Court to decide on Maharashtra floor test today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A plane crash in DR Congo claimed 29 lives, and Ajit Pawar held a late-night meeting with Devendra Fadnavis to discuss ‘farmers’ issues’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court seeks letter that convinced Maharashtra governor to invite BJP to form government: The top court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce the letter by 10.30 am on Monday.
- At least 29 killed as aircraft crashes during takeoff in DR Congo: The deputy transport minister said the Busy Bee Dornier-228 smashed into two houses near the airport.
- Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis hold late night meeting, CMO says for farmers matters: This came hours after Ajit Pawar was locked in a Twitter war with his uncle and party president Sharad Pawar.
- Ajit Pawar claims he is with NCP, Sharad Pawar rules out alliance with BJP: Nationalist Congress Party MLA Dilip Bankar, who was present at Ajit Pawar’s oath-taking ceremony, claimed he had always been with Sharad Pawar.
- Rajnath Singh says ‘no power in the world’ can stop construction of Ram temple: The Union minister was speaking at an election rally in Jharkhand.
- ‘Gave up in 2 hours,’ says AAP as BJP leader retracts statement naming Manoj Tiwari as Delhi CM face: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri clarified that he had meant that the BJP would contest the Assembly elections under Tiwari’s leadership.
- JNU administration forms committee to resolve standoff on fee hike: The panel was formed even as a committee created by the Ministry of Human Resource Development was due to submit its report in the matter.
- Kashmiri students beaten up at Mewar University, four arrested: Trouble erupted when security at the university premises issued a gate pass to a Kashmiri student, but denied it to a student from Bihar.
- Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kailash Joshi dies at 90: The BJP leader was often described as the ‘saint of politics’.
- Reliance Communications’ lenders reject resignations of Anil Ambani, four other directors: The committee of creditors also ordered that the directors cooperate in the corporate insolvency resolution process.