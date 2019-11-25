A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court seeks letter that convinced Maharashtra governor to invite BJP to form government: The top court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce the letter by 10.30 am on Monday. At least 29 killed as aircraft crashes during takeoff in DR Congo: The deputy transport minister said the Busy Bee Dornier-228 smashed into two houses near the airport. Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis hold late night meeting, CMO says for farmers matters: This came hours after Ajit Pawar was locked in a Twitter war with his uncle and party president Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar claims he is with NCP, Sharad Pawar rules out alliance with BJP: Nationalist Congress Party MLA Dilip Bankar, who was present at Ajit Pawar’s oath-taking ceremony, claimed he had always been with Sharad Pawar. Rajnath Singh says ‘no power in the world’ can stop construction of Ram temple: The Union minister was speaking at an election rally in Jharkhand. ‘Gave up in 2 hours,’ says AAP as BJP leader retracts statement naming Manoj Tiwari as Delhi CM face: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri clarified that he had meant that the BJP would contest the Assembly elections under Tiwari’s leadership. JNU administration forms committee to resolve standoff on fee hike: The panel was formed even as a committee created by the Ministry of Human Resource Development was due to submit its report in the matter. Kashmiri students beaten up at Mewar University, four arrested: Trouble erupted when security at the university premises issued a gate pass to a Kashmiri student, but denied it to a student from Bihar. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kailash Joshi dies at 90: The BJP leader was often described as the ‘saint of politics’. Reliance Communications’ lenders reject resignations of Anil Ambani, four other directors: The committee of creditors also ordered that the directors cooperate in the corporate insolvency resolution process.