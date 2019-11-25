The big news: ‘We are 162,’ say Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs in show of strength, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC again pulled up the Centre and states on the pollution in Delhi, and Congress alleged that women MPs were manhandled in the Lok Sabha.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs gather at Mumbai hotel in show of strength, SC ruling on floor test tomorrow: Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict in the case against the Maharashtra governor for inviting the BJP to form the government. The three parties had also staked claim to form the government on Monday.
- ‘Better to use explosives and kill people in one go,’ SC rebukes Centre and states on Delhi pollution: In its November 6 order, the court had asked the state governments to buy the stubble that was being burnt by farmers.
- Congress alleges women MPs were manhandled by Lok Sabha marshals: Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned after an uproar by the Opposition over the political situation in Maharashtra.
- Greenhouse gases hit a record high in 2018, says World Meteorological Organization: The WMO Greenhouse Gas Bulletin said that globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide reached 407.8 ppm in 2018, up from 405.5 ppm in 2017.
- Kashmir situation is ‘not at all normal’, says Yashwant Sinha after visit to Valley: However, the former BJP leader added that his visit had been ‘very successful’ as he was able to meet a cross-section of people in Srinagar itself.
- Sensex, Nifty reach record highs due to gains in telecom, metal and auto stocks: Renewed optimism about trade relations between the US and China also contributed to the surge in the markets.
- Congress stalled Ayodhya case for decades due to vote bank politics, Modi claims in Jharkhand: Modi said that the BJP had made an attempt to eliminate the threat of Maoists from Jharkhand and establish a peaceful atmosphere.
- Julian Assange ‘could die in prison’ if denied urgent medical care, 60 doctors tell UK minister: In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, the doctors voiced concerns about Assange’s fitness to stand trial for extradition to the US in February.
- UP college student allegedly abducted, raped in car in Muzaffarnagar; incident filmed: The police have arrested the main accused, and a search is underway to find the other two.
- Pro-democracy camp sweeps district council polls in Hong Kong, Carrie Lam vows to ‘seriously reflect’: The pro-democracy candidates won 17 out of 18 district councils and secured more than 340 seats.