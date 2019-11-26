The big news: Before SC ruling, Sena-NCP-Congress put up ‘we are 162’ show, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: JNU panel offered partial rollback of fee hike, and the law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape was denied permission to take exam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs gather at Mumbai hotel in show of strength, SC ruling on floor test tomorrow: Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict in the case against the Maharashtra governor for inviting the BJP to form the government. The three parties had also staked claim to form the government on Monday.
- JNU high-level committee offers another partial rollback of fee hike after massive protests: The committee recommended that the utility and service charge be brought down from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 1,000 a month for all students.
- Law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape denied permission to appear for semester exams: The university administration said that the woman did not fulfill the mandatory requirement of 75% attendance.
- IndiGo planes with Pratt & Whitney engines could face catastrophic situation, warns DGCA: The aviation regulator said deliveries of new planes taken by the airline must be used to replace the aircrafts that are fitted with the problematic engines.
- ‘Better to use explosives and kill people in one go,’ SC rebukes Centre and states on Delhi pollution: In its November 6 order, the court had asked the state governments to buy the stubble that was being burnt by farmers.
- Two former Jammu and Kashmir MLAs released from detention, say reports: Mohammad Dilawar Mir of the Peoples Democratic Party and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist were released.
- Congress alleges women MPs were manhandled by Lok Sabha marshals: Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned after an uproar by the Opposition over the political situation in Maharashtra.
- Pro-democracy camp sweeps district council polls in Hong Kong, Carrie Lam vows to ‘seriously reflect’: The pro-democracy candidates won 17 out of 18 district councils and secured more than 340 seats.
- Subhash Chandra resigns as chairperson of Zee Entertainment Enterprises: On November 20, Chandra had announced his intention to sell 16.5% of his shares to repay loans of the company.
- Greenhouse gases hit a record high in 2018, says World Meteorological Organization: The WMO Greenhouse Gas Bulletin said that globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide reached 407.8 ppm in 2018, up from 405.5 ppm in 2017.