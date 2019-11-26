A look at the headlines right now:

Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM, says Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will ‘crumble under own weight’: Hours earlier, the Supreme Court had asked his government to prove its majority in the state Assembly by Wednesday evening. Parliament passes Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill: The Rajya Sabha voted against sending the legislation to a select committee for further review. Sunni Waqf Board decides not to file review petition against Ayodhya verdict: The body’s chairman Zufar Farooqi said that six of the seven members present in the meeting were against filing the plea. Woman activist alleges attack with pepper spray on her way to Sabarimala shrine, one arrested: Bindu Ammini is among the five women who are accompanying women’s rights activist Trupti Desai to the hilltop shrine. GDP growth projection revised to 5.6% by credit rating agency Fitch’s Indian subsidiary: The agency had revised its forecast for the current financial year to 6.1% only a month ago. Pakistan Supreme Court suspends government’s decision to extend tenure of Army chief: Though the NGO that filed a petition had also filed a withdrawal plea, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa refused to accept it. Centre introduces bill in Lok Sabha to merge UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu: The Narendra Modi-led government believes the merger will improve the administration and check duplication of major works, an official said. Train services fully restored in Srinagar-Banihal section in Kashmir, says Indian Railways: A limited service of two trains had been started between Srinagar-Baramulla from 10 am to 3 pm on November 12. Nineteen-year-old Indian-American student raped and murdered in Chicago, body found in parking garage: The police have arrested a convict out on parole on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault. He has reportedly confessed. Former Orissa High Court judge summoned by Delhi court in medical college scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation has accused IM Quddusi and six others of criminal conspiracy and corruption.