The big news: Path cleared for Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra CM, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Parliament passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, and Sunni Waqf Board decided against a review plea in the Ayodhya case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM, says Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will ‘crumble under own weight’: Hours earlier, the Supreme Court had asked his government to prove its majority in the state Assembly by Wednesday evening.
- Parliament passes Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill: The Rajya Sabha voted against sending the legislation to a select committee for further review.
- Sunni Waqf Board decides not to file review petition against Ayodhya verdict: The body’s chairman Zufar Farooqi said that six of the seven members present in the meeting were against filing the plea.
- Woman activist alleges attack with pepper spray on her way to Sabarimala shrine, one arrested: Bindu Ammini is among the five women who are accompanying women’s rights activist Trupti Desai to the hilltop shrine.
- GDP growth projection revised to 5.6% by credit rating agency Fitch’s Indian subsidiary: The agency had revised its forecast for the current financial year to 6.1% only a month ago.
- Pakistan Supreme Court suspends government’s decision to extend tenure of Army chief: Though the NGO that filed a petition had also filed a withdrawal plea, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa refused to accept it.
- Centre introduces bill in Lok Sabha to merge UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu: The Narendra Modi-led government believes the merger will improve the administration and check duplication of major works, an official said.
- Train services fully restored in Srinagar-Banihal section in Kashmir, says Indian Railways: A limited service of two trains had been started between Srinagar-Baramulla from 10 am to 3 pm on November 12.
- Nineteen-year-old Indian-American student raped and murdered in Chicago, body found in parking garage: The police have arrested a convict out on parole on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault. He has reportedly confessed.
- Former Orissa High Court judge summoned by Delhi court in medical college scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation has accused IM Quddusi and six others of criminal conspiracy and corruption.