The big news: Nirmala Sitharaman dismisses any chance of a recession ‘ever’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP MP Pragya Thakur again referred to Nathuram Godse as a ‘patriot’, and the party promised to implement the NRC in Jharkhand.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Growth may have slowed but there will never be a recession, claims Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament: The finance minister claimed that India’s real GDP growth was better during the first term of the Modi government than in the previous Congress-led regime.
- Pragya Thakur again refers to Nathuram Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’ – this time in the Lok Sabha: BJP MPs persuaded Thakur to sit down when Opposition members started protesting against her comment.
- In Jharkhand election manifesto, BJP promises to implement NRC and rid the state of Bangladeshis: The ruling party also promised jobs or self-employment for one member of every family below the poverty line.
- ‘Parties with diametrically opposite ideology have come to grab power,’ says Amit Shah on Maharashtra situation: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that people should not be surprised if the party comes to power at the Centre. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar clarified that he is still a part of the Nationalist Congress Party.
- Air India will have to be closed if it is not privatised, says civil aviation minister: Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha that the government was committed to providing the carrier’s employees a fair deal.
- ‘If Israelis can do it, so can we,’ Indian diplomat tells Kashmiri Pandits about return to homeland: Later, Consul General in New York City Sandeep Chakravorty tweeted that his remarks had been taken ‘out of context’, but did not clarify further.
- Sensex and Nifty surge to all-time highs again due to buying from FIIs, hopes of US-China trade pact: Yes Bank was the top gainer on both the indices.
- Bangladesh court sentences seven militants to death for 2016 Dhaka cafe attack: ‘Charges against them were proved beyond any doubt,’ the public prosecutor said.
- BJP’s sudden love for unlicensed colonies triggered by AAP’s development work, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: The chief minister said his government spent Rs 8,147 crore between 2015 and 2019 to lay water and sewer lines, and construct roads in 1,797 such colonies.
- Centre extends 15th Finance Commission’s term by a year: The government has asked the panel to submit an interim report for the 2020-’21 financial year and a full report for the financial years from 2021 to 2026.