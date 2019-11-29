The big news: GDP growth touches six-year low, industrial output contracts, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Telangana minister asked why a vet did not call the police in her last moments, and Uddhav Thackeray halted a metro car shed project.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s economic growth falls to 4.5% in July-September quarter – the slowest in over six years: This is the sixth straight quarter of slower growth. The GDP grew just 5% in the April-June quarter.
- Why did she call sister instead of police, asks Telangana minister about murdered vet: After the comment triggered a controversy, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said he was ‘deeply saddened by the mishap’.
- Uddhav Thackeray stops work on Aarey Colony car shed after taking charge as Maharashtra CM: The Bombay High Court had last month dismissed petitions asking it to give Aarey the status of a forest, and stop cutting the trees. Meanwhile, the ruling alliance will face a floor test on Saturday.
- Pragya Thakur condemns ‘distortion’ of Godse remarks, says calling her a terrorist is illegal: Thakur moved a breach of privilegemotion against Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh apologised for threatening to burn alive Pragya Thakur.
- Several people injured in suspected knife attack near London Bridge, say police; one detained: The Borough Market near the bridge has been cordoned off, according to reports.
- SC seeks reply of ex-police chief Rajeev Kumar over CBI plea against anticipatory bail in Saradha scam: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said a notice was being sent to Kumar as there was ‘something about this person absconding’.
- Supreme Court releases new roster, four most senior judges to hear PILs: Election matters will stay with Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.
- Noted Malayalam poet Akkitham wins Jnanpith Award 2019: Akkitham is the sixth Malayalam writer to be conferred the prize.
- Cut in corporate tax rates necessary to boost investments, says chief economic adviser: KV Subramanian said the economic growth for the last few quarters has not been like earlier.
- Zurich airport outbids Adani, DIAL to build Delhi-NCR’s second airport in Jewar town: Zurich International had developed the Kempegowda International airport in Bengaluru in partnership with other companies.