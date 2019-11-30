The big news: Protestors, police clash in Telangana after vet’s rape-murder, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Uddhav Thackeray government won floor test in Maharashtra, and 64.66% voters turned up to vote in the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Four accused sent to 14-day judicial custody for vet’s rape-murder in Hyderabad, protestors demand death penalty: Police baton-charged protestors and tightened security around the Shadnagar police station to prevent violence.
- Uddhav Thackeray government wins floor test in Maharashtra after BJP MLAs walk out of Assembly: The BJP, led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claimed that procedures were flouted in the session and during the oath ceremony of ministers.
- First phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls concludes, suspected Maoists blow up bridge in Gumla: Polling was held in 13 constituencies across six districts in the state, with a voter turnout of 64.66%.
- India and Japan say Pakistan-based terror networks pose risk to regional security, urge action: The two countries held their first ‘2+2’ dialogue involving their foreign ministers and defence ministers in New Delhi on Saturday.
- Shiv Sena questions Centre over removal of SPG security cover of Gandhi family: The party asked why the government felt that the threat perception had reduced.
- Woman protesting outside Parliament against poor safety alleges harassment by police officials: Anu Dubey staged a sit-in protest outside Parliament House with a placard asking, ‘Why I can’t feel safe in my own Bharat’.
- Two Indian Army personnel killed in avalanche in Siachen glacier: Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the personnel.
- Kerala nun rape accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail extended till January 6: The charges against the bishop include illegal confinement, rape, unnatural sex, detention of woman, and repeated sexual abuse of the complainant.
- Student from Mysuru shot dead in California: The last rites of Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat will be performed in California itself, his family said.
- Brazil president accuses actor Leonardo DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires: Jair Bolsonaro, however, offered no proof of his allegations.