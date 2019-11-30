A look at the headlines right now:

Four accused sent to 14-day judicial custody for vet’s rape-murder in Hyderabad, protestors demand death penalty: Police baton-charged protestors and tightened security around the Shadnagar police station to prevent violence. Uddhav Thackeray government wins floor test in Maharashtra after BJP MLAs walk out of Assembly: The BJP, led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claimed that procedures were flouted in the session and during the oath ceremony of ministers. First phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls concludes, suspected Maoists blow up bridge in Gumla: Polling was held in 13 constituencies across six districts in the state, with a voter turnout of 64.66%. India and Japan say Pakistan-based terror networks pose risk to regional security, urge action: The two countries held their first ‘2+2’ dialogue involving their foreign ministers and defence ministers in New Delhi on Saturday. Shiv Sena questions Centre over removal of SPG security cover of Gandhi family: The party asked why the government felt that the threat perception had reduced.

Woman protesting outside Parliament against poor safety alleges harassment by police officials: Anu Dubey staged a sit-in protest outside Parliament House with a placard asking, ‘Why I can’t feel safe in my own Bharat’. Two Indian Army personnel killed in avalanche in Siachen glacier: Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the personnel.

Kerala nun rape accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail extended till January 6: The charges against the bishop include illegal confinement, rape, unnatural sex, detention of woman, and repeated sexual abuse of the complainant. Student from Mysuru shot dead in California: The last rites of Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat will be performed in California itself, his family said. Brazil president accuses actor Leonardo DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires: Jair Bolsonaro, however, offered no proof of his allegations.