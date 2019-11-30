The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday sent a notice to the city police after a woman protesting alone against the lack of safety for women was allegedly harassed by police personnel, reported PTI. Dubey’s protest came a day after the charred body of a woman veterinary surgeon was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, Anu Dubey staged a sit-in protest in front of the Parliament House with a placard asking, “Why I can’t feel safe in my own Bharat”. However, Dubey was asked to go to Jantar Mantar to continue her protest, but when she refused, she was taken to the Parliament Street police station in a police vehicle, an unidentified officer told PTI. She was later released from the police station.

Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, alleged that the woman was beaten by the police. “Troubled by the traumatic rape incident in Hyderabad, when a student wanted to raise her voice, she was detained and beaten up by the Delhi Police,” Maliwal tweeted. “I met the girl at the police station, she is scared. Will this be the fate of those who raise their voices?”

The women’s commission said Dubey had alleged “gross misbehaviour, harassment and violence” by personnel at the police station. Dubey later said she wanted to meet government officials. She had scratch marks on her body and blood was coming out from wounds, the women’s panel said in the notice. The police have denied the allegations.

Dubey has filed a complaint at the Parliament Street police station.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, four men were arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder of the veterinarian who was found dead. A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for rape), 302 (punishment for murder) and sections of the Nirbhaya Act was filed against them. They were taken to Chanchalguda Central Jail on 14-day judicial remand, reported ANI.

Delhi: Anu Dubey, a young woman, who was protesting near Parliament over atrocities against women was detained by Police earlier today. A team from Delhi Commission for Women has reached the police station. Police has now released her from detention. pic.twitter.com/zqk3SED4mY — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

हैदराबाद के दर्दनाक रेप घटना से परेशान एक छात्रा ने जब अपनी आवाज़ उठानी चाही तो उसे हिरासत में लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस ने थाने में मारपीट की।



थाने में लड़की से मिली। लड़की सहमी है, क्या आवाज़ उठाने वालों के साथ ये हश्र किया जाएगा?



DCW नोटिस इशू कर रहा है इस शर्मनाक घटना पे! FIR करो! https://t.co/HS0RUVfHpw — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 30, 2019

Probe suggests second woman committed suicide: Police

Meanwhile, the charred body of another woman was found in the same locality where the veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and burnt alive. However, the Hyderabad Police on Saturday said preliminary investigation into the death of the second woman indicated that it was a case of suicide, PTI reported.

The woman’s body was found on Friday night at Siddulagutta in Shamshabad. “It preliminarily appears to be suicide as per available CCTV visuals and the things found with her,” a police official said.