The big news: Fadnavis made leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Three police officials suspended after Hyderabad doctor’s murder, and BJP’s Assam unit might suggest changes in Citizenship Amendment Bill.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Devendra Fadnavis appointed leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly: Congress’ Nana Patole was elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after the BJP withdrew its candidate.
- Three police officials suspended for delay in filing FIR in Hyderabad vet’s murder: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the three were suspended for dereliction of duty.
- Assam’s BJP unit offers support to draft Citizenship Amendment Bill with proposed changes: A BJP functionary in Assam said that ‘intra-party politics’ prevented senior members of the saffron party from opposing the legislation.
- Security forces indicted for killing 17 villagers, including seven minors, in Chhattisgarh in 2012: A judicial commission found there was no evidence that those killed were Maoists or that the security forces had responded to firing by Maoists.
- People are afraid to criticise the Centre, industrialist Rahul Bajaj tells Amit Shah: Bajaj noted that no one else from the business community would raise this matter.
- ‘Have to do more than just speak up,’ says Priyanka Gandhi on Hyderabad, Sambhal rape cases: Gandhi said she was ‘deeply disturbed’ by the brutality of the two cases.
- Kerala nun rape accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail extended till January 6: The charges against the bishop include illegal confinement, rape, unnatural sex, detention of woman, and repeated sexual abuse of the complainant.
- Two Indian Army personnel killed in avalanche in Siachen glacier in Ladakh: Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the personnel.
- India and Japan say Pakistan-based terror networks pose risk to regional security, urge action: The two countries held their first ‘2+2’ dialogue involving their foreign ministers and defence ministers in New Delhi on Saturday. Meanwhile,
- Brazil president accuses actor Leonardo DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires: Jair Bolsonaro, however, offered no proof of his allegations.