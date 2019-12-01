A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Devendra Fadnavis appointed leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly: Congress’ Nana Patole was elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after the BJP withdrew its candidate.   
  2. Three police officials suspended for delay in filing FIR in Hyderabad vet’s murder: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the three were suspended for dereliction of duty.
  3. Assam’s BJP unit offers support to draft Citizenship Amendment Bill with proposed changes: A BJP functionary in Assam said that ‘intra-party politics’ prevented senior members of the saffron party from opposing the legislation.
  4. Security forces indicted for killing 17 villagers, including seven minors, in Chhattisgarh in 2012: A judicial commission found there was no evidence that those killed were Maoists or that the security forces had responded to firing by Maoists.
  5. People are afraid to criticise the Centre, industrialist Rahul Bajaj tells Amit Shah: Bajaj noted that no one else from the business community would raise this matter.
  6. Have to do more than just speak up,’ says Priyanka Gandhi on Hyderabad, Sambhal rape cases: Gandhi said she was ‘deeply disturbed’ by the brutality of the two cases.
  7. Kerala nun rape accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail extended till January 6: The charges against the bishop include illegal confinement, rape, unnatural sex, detention of woman, and repeated sexual abuse of the complainant.  
  8. Two Indian Army personnel killed in avalanche in Siachen glacier in Ladakh: Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the personnel.
  9. India and Japan say Pakistan-based terror networks pose risk to regional security, urge action: The two countries held their first ‘2+2’ dialogue involving their foreign ministers and defence ministers in New Delhi on Saturday. Meanwhile, 
  10. Brazil president accuses actor Leonardo DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires: Jair Bolsonaro, however, offered no proof of his allegations.