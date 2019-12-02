The police in Hyderabad have issued an advisory to women, listing preventive measures they should take while travelling, The News Minute reported on Monday. The notice was issued in light of the murder and alleged rape of a veterinarian in the city last week.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat issued a statement along with the advisory. The police urged women to inform either their friends or family members about their travel details, and share location, if possible. The police also advised women to send their contacts details of their mode of transport, including the number plate and drivers’ information.

“Get to know about the route while going to an unfamiliar place,” read the advisory. “Always wait in crowded areas and in illuminated areas and not in isolated areas. Never hesitate in calling a police patrol car or patrol bike for help. They are for your safety and security.”

The police also urged women to be prepared to dial the 100 emergency number, and recommended the city police’s “Hawk Eye” mobile app. According go the advisory, women should “shout and run” in the direction of a crowded area when they get into a risky situation.

The police also asked women to inform local officials about anti-social elements in their neighbourhood. “In case you want to send some pictures for verification, you can send them via WhatsApp at 9490617111,” it added.

The advisory drew criticism online. Incensed Twitter users said men should be taught not to rape. Some users suggested a similar notification for men.

Here are some of the reactions:

Here's an advisory for men that #hyderabadpolice just forgot to print: Don't rape, harass, assault or catcall women. https://t.co/PBBOit0CHF — Aishwarya Tendolkar (@aishrutendolkar) December 2, 2019

We all, out of sheer necessity, do everything that is mentioned in the advisory. But safety should not be my responsibility alone. I have a right to live in a safe environment and the responsibility for that is with the State and the society. Let's not forget — A.L.Sharada (@ALSharada) December 2, 2019

Dear #hyderabadpolice what advisory have you issued to the Male section of the society?? https://t.co/jPXvzcDBk7 — Aarti Thakur (@aartithakurjha) December 2, 2019

3 easy steps to prevent rapes :

1. Don't rape

2. Do not rape

3. DO NOT RAPE — Bhaskaran Mahesh (@sathyam_bhaski) December 2, 2019

To hell with your advisory @hydcitypolice. Women take a million precautions anyway. Show us the advisory issued to your police force on how to act on complaints promptly, with sensitivity. Show us an advisory for families & schools on how to stop men from raping! #JusticeForDisha https://t.co/M5CsxQ3vwf — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) December 2, 2019

Word 'WOMEN' be changed to 'CITIZEN ' — Aman Amar (@AMANAMARSINGH) December 2, 2019

When police is free after serving their political bosses, they may look at your complaints. — ıɐsɥʇɐɹɐɥq (@SBharathSai) December 2, 2019

The Hyderabad victim followed most of them. What advisory was issued to police personnel regarding nitpicking of jurisdiction ? — vinita_nigam (@vinita_nigam) December 2, 2019

One side.. one side.. pls make policy stringent. Punishment deterrent. Don’t just speak. We had enough of speaking only Govt. we need responsible govt.. — Guruprasad (@gprasd) December 2, 2019

Hyderabad is not safe and police can't do anything ??? — ♏ (@brokesilver) December 2, 2019

Gruesome incident

The veterinarian was killed on the night of November 27. She left home in Shamshabad earlier that evening to visit a dermatologist in Gachibowli. She parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza, and took a shared cab from there around 6.15 pm. On her way home, the woman realised that the rear tyre of her vehicle was punctured. Around 9.15 pm, the four accused – identified as Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Mohammad Areef and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu – approached her with offers to help. They had allegedly deflated the tyre, The accused switched off the woman’s phone and raped her near the toll gate.

After killing her, the four men reportedly placed her body under a bridge and set it on fire around 2.30 am. The woman’s family has alleged that the police delayed filing a first information report. Three officials were suspended on Saturday for dereliction of duty.

On Monday, the Cyberabad police, which is investigating the case, approached a court to seek the custody of the four accused. They were remanded to 14 days in judicial custody on Saturday.