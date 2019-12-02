Hyderabad Police release safety advisory for women; teach men not to rape, say irked Twitter users
Women have been told to inform family members or friends about their travel plans, and provide details of their mode of transport.
The police in Hyderabad have issued an advisory to women, listing preventive measures they should take while travelling, The News Minute reported on Monday. The notice was issued in light of the murder and alleged rape of a veterinarian in the city last week.
Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat issued a statement along with the advisory. The police urged women to inform either their friends or family members about their travel details, and share location, if possible. The police also advised women to send their contacts details of their mode of transport, including the number plate and drivers’ information.
“Get to know about the route while going to an unfamiliar place,” read the advisory. “Always wait in crowded areas and in illuminated areas and not in isolated areas. Never hesitate in calling a police patrol car or patrol bike for help. They are for your safety and security.”
The police also urged women to be prepared to dial the 100 emergency number, and recommended the city police’s “Hawk Eye” mobile app. According go the advisory, women should “shout and run” in the direction of a crowded area when they get into a risky situation.
The police also asked women to inform local officials about anti-social elements in their neighbourhood. “In case you want to send some pictures for verification, you can send them via WhatsApp at 9490617111,” it added.
The advisory drew criticism online. Incensed Twitter users said men should be taught not to rape. Some users suggested a similar notification for men.
Here are some of the reactions:
Gruesome incident
The veterinarian was killed on the night of November 27. She left home in Shamshabad earlier that evening to visit a dermatologist in Gachibowli. She parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza, and took a shared cab from there around 6.15 pm. On her way home, the woman realised that the rear tyre of her vehicle was punctured. Around 9.15 pm, the four accused – identified as Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Mohammad Areef and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu – approached her with offers to help. They had allegedly deflated the tyre, The accused switched off the woman’s phone and raped her near the toll gate.
After killing her, the four men reportedly placed her body under a bridge and set it on fire around 2.30 am. The woman’s family has alleged that the police delayed filing a first information report. Three officials were suspended on Saturday for dereliction of duty.
On Monday, the Cyberabad police, which is investigating the case, approached a court to seek the custody of the four accused. They were remanded to 14 days in judicial custody on Saturday.