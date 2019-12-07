A look at the headlines right now:

‘Justice must never take the form of revenge,’ says CJI Bobde after Telangana encounter: He added that the justice system must reconsider its attitude towards laxity in disposing criminal matters. Protest in Unnao against ministers’ visit to rape complainant’s family, NSUI members detained: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said a fast-track court will hear the case, while Opposition leaders criticised the state government and called for speedy justice to the woman’s family. Second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls ends, one dead, two injured in police firing in Sisai constituency: The police said the incident took place when a group of men tried to snatch their arms and pelted stones at security personnel. ‘GST collection was inadequate, will honour the compact with states,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said GST rate reductions distorted the tax structure and credit became miniscule. ‘Man running the country believes in violence,’ says Rahul Gandhi on rising crimes against women: The Congress leader said the reason for increasing lawlessness is the breakdown of the institutional structures. Auto driver arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping five-year-old girl in Bihar’s Darbhanga district: RJD leader Rabri Devi called the state government ‘shameless’ and the deputy chief minister a ‘coward’ for not responding to questions about the incident. US to accept H-1B visa applications from April 1: Under a new system, employers will have to first register their proposed H-1B beneficiaries and pay a processing fee of $10. ‘Mumbai attacks mastermind roaming freely and enjoying Pakistan’s hospitality,’ says India: The Ministry of External Affairs said the global community feels that Pakistan is not serious about taking action. Kerala man acquitted in the Walayar sisters’ rape-murder case attacked by mob, left on road: People said the Telangana incident, in which four men accused of rape and murder of a veterinarian were shot dead by the police, had triggered the assault. Greta Thunberg joins climate protest in Madrid after three weeks of Atlantic voyage: World leaders gathered in the Spanish capital for a UN conference to discuss the 2015 Paris agreement.