The big news: Justice cannot be instant, says CJI after Telangana encounter, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: UP ministers faced protests as they visited kin of Unnao rape complainant, and the second phase of Jharkhand polls recorded a turnout of 64%.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Justice must never take the form of revenge,’ says CJI Bobde after Telangana encounter: He added that the justice system must reconsider its attitude towards laxity in disposing criminal matters.
- Protest in Unnao against ministers’ visit to rape complainant’s family, NSUI members detained: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said a fast-track court will hear the case, while Opposition leaders criticised the state government and called for speedy justice to the woman’s family.
- Second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls ends, one dead, two injured in police firing in Sisai constituency: The police said the incident took place when a group of men tried to snatch their arms and pelted stones at security personnel.
- ‘GST collection was inadequate, will honour the compact with states,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said GST rate reductions distorted the tax structure and credit became miniscule.
- ‘Man running the country believes in violence,’ says Rahul Gandhi on rising crimes against women: The Congress leader said the reason for increasing lawlessness is the breakdown of the institutional structures.
- Auto driver arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping five-year-old girl in Bihar’s Darbhanga district: RJD leader Rabri Devi called the state government ‘shameless’ and the deputy chief minister a ‘coward’ for not responding to questions about the incident.
- US to accept H-1B visa applications from April 1: Under a new system, employers will have to first register their proposed H-1B beneficiaries and pay a processing fee of $10.
- ‘Mumbai attacks mastermind roaming freely and enjoying Pakistan’s hospitality,’ says India: The Ministry of External Affairs said the global community feels that Pakistan is not serious about taking action.
- Kerala man acquitted in the Walayar sisters’ rape-murder case attacked by mob, left on road: People said the Telangana incident, in which four men accused of rape and murder of a veterinarian were shot dead by the police, had triggered the assault.
- Greta Thunberg joins climate protest in Madrid after three weeks of Atlantic voyage: World leaders gathered in the Spanish capital for a UN conference to discuss the 2015 Paris agreement.