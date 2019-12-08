The sister of the rape victim who died after being set on fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao last week said her family will not perform the last rites till Chief Minister Adityanath visited them and promised to act against the accused.

The 23-year-old woman, who was set on fire by her alleged rapists, died in a Delhi hospital on Friday night. Two brothers in Unnao allegedly raped the woman last year. She had filed a case against them in March. One of the accused was on the run and the other, Shivam, was released on bail only last week. The woman was on her way to a local court for a hearing in her rape case on Thursday when she was attacked by five men, including her alleged rapists, and set on fire. All five men were then arrested.

“I personally want to speak to Yogi Adityanath,” the complainant’s sister said, PTI reported. She added that her sister was about to get a government job and demanded that the state government give it to a family member. She also demanded capital punishment for the accused. But when she was told that the courts will decide it, she said: “Who will make rounds of court?”

The district administration had offered to make arrangements for the family to travel to Lucknow to meet Adityanath but they rejected it and demanded that the chief minister visit their village. They have said that the family will perform the last rites only in Adityanath’s presence.

On Saturday, state ministers Kamal Rani Varun, Swami Prasad Maurya and Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj went to meet the family of the woman on Adityanath’s instructions. Maurya said the chief minister had announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family. “The family will be given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” Maurya said. “Apart from this, whatever assistance is needed in future, it will be made available from time to time. The state government is very serious and sensitive towards the unfortunate incident.” Adityanath also said a fast-track court would hear the case.

The woman’s father said on Saturday: “All I want from the government and the authorities is that either they should be hanged or they should be shot dead, like what happened near Hyderabad. I am not greedy. I don’t want any house to be made. I don’t want anything else.”

He was referring to the police encounter that took place near Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday, in which four men accused of raping and killing a woman were shot dead, allegedly when they tried to escape from custody.

Opposition parties in the state have been mounting pressure on the state government over the incident. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went to Unnao to meet the family. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said the state government should make special efforts to ensure justice to the woman’s family. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav protested against the death of the complainant outside the Vidhan Sabha in Uttar Pradesh. He called for the resignation of Adityanath, the state home secretary and the director general of police.