The big news: Anti-Citizenship Bill protests in North East escalate, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Voting began for the third phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, and Nanavati panel cleared Modi’s 2002 government in the communal riots.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indefinite curfew imposed in Assam’s Guwahati, Dibrugarh district as Citizenship Bill protests intensify: Stones were pelted at Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s home, and protestors also vandalised the homes of two BJP leaders and a Union minister.
- Voting underway in 17 seats in third phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections: Twelve of the 17 constituencies fall under Maoist-affected areas.
- Nanavati Commission clears Modi in 2002 riots but raises questions about former IPS officers: The commission held that the riots were not organised by any minister but said there was a lack of eagerness from the police to deal with the mobs.
- I&B ministry cautions TV channels on day of Citizenship Bill protests: The advisory was issued on Wednesday, when Assam witnessed intense protests as the Citizenship Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha.
- Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Rajya Sabha with 125 votes for, 105 against: PM Modi called it a landmark day while Sonia Gandhi said ‘victory of bigoted forces’
- SC looking to appoint a former top court judge to conduct inquiry into Telangana encounter deaths: The Supreme Court said the Telangana High Court can proceed with its hearing in the case.
- Babri Masjid, Article 370, ‘Hindu-Muslim’ barred from plays in Pune college theatre contest: The competition’s head organiser said the platform is to showcase artistic talent and not political leanings.
- Maharashtra IPS officer quits in civil disobedience: Abdur Rahman said the bill was against the ‘basic feature’ of the Constitution.
- Indian-origin doctor convicted of sexual offences against 23 women in the UK: Manish Shah will be sentenced for all the offences on February 7, 2020.
- Greta Thunberg named Time ‘Person of the Year’ for 2019: Before the announcement was made, the climate activist told a UN climate change summit in Madrid that the coming decade would define the planet’s future.