A look at the headlines right now:

Indefinite curfew imposed in Assam’s Guwahati, Dibrugarh district as Citizenship Bill protests intensify: Stones were pelted at Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s home, and protestors also vandalised the homes of two BJP leaders and a Union minister. Voting underway in 17 seats in third phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections: Twelve of the 17 constituencies fall under Maoist-affected areas. Nanavati Commission clears Modi in 2002 riots but raises questions about former IPS officers: The commission held that the riots were not organised by any minister but said there was a lack of eagerness from the police to deal with the mobs. I&B ministry cautions TV channels on day of Citizenship Bill protests: The advisory was issued on Wednesday, when Assam witnessed intense protests as the Citizenship Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha. Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Rajya Sabha with 125 votes for, 105 against: PM Modi called it a landmark day while Sonia Gandhi said ‘victory of bigoted forces’ SC looking to appoint a former top court judge to conduct inquiry into Telangana encounter deaths: The Supreme Court said the Telangana High Court can proceed with its hearing in the case. Babri Masjid, Article 370, ‘Hindu-Muslim’ barred from plays in Pune college theatre contest: The competition’s head organiser said the platform is to showcase artistic talent and not political leanings. Maharashtra IPS officer quits in civil disobedience: Abdur Rahman said the bill was against the ‘basic feature’ of the Constitution. Indian-origin doctor convicted of sexual offences against 23 women in the UK: Manish Shah will be sentenced for all the offences on February 7, 2020. Greta Thunberg named Time ‘Person of the Year’ for 2019: Before the announcement was made, the climate activist told a UN climate change summit in Madrid that the coming decade would define the planet’s future.