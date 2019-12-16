Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi was on Monday sent to judicial custody for eight days for allegedly making objectionable remarks about the family of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, PTI reported. A local court in Rajasthan rejected Rohatgi’s bail application, after which she was sent to Bundi Central Jail.

Rohatgi was detained in Ahmedabad on Saturday and arrested in Bundi on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta said. The allegedly offensive content that she was booked for had been posted on her social media profiles on September 6 and September 21. She had allegedly commented about Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family.

The actor was booked under sections of the Information Technology Act after Rajasthan Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma filed a complaint in October, alleging that the content could hamper India’s relations with other nations as it included objectionable comments, with pictures, in the context of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death.

Sharma had alleged in the complaint that the content spread vulgarity and religious hatred.

Last week, she had released a video apologising to the Congress, and alleged that she was being targeted on orders from “higher up” in an indirect reference to the party’s leaders.