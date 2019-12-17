Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi was granted bail on Tuesday, a day after a local court in Rajasthan sent her to judicial custody for eight days for allegedly making objectionable remarks about former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s family, PTI reported. Rajasthan Police had detained Rohatgi on Sunday on the basis of a complaint filed in October by state Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma.

“The court of additional district judge granted bail to Payal Rohatgi today [Tuesday] on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each,” said lawyer Yogesh Yadav. The actor’s counsel Bhupendra Sahay Saxena had submitted the bail application at the district judge’s court on Monday. However, the petition taken up by the additional district judge, who rejected it.

In his complaint, Sharma alleged that the content shared online by Rohatgi could hamper India’s relations with other nations as it included objectionable comments made in the context of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death. The actor had shared the content on her social media profiles on September 6 and September 21. She allegedly commented about Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family.

Last week, she released a video apologising to the Congress, and alleged that she was being targeted on orders from “higher ups” in the Congress hierarchy.