A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Citizenship Act protests turn violent in Delhi’s Seelampur, police use tear gas to disperse crowd: The Opposition met President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking a rollback of the amendments, and an inquiry into police violence. 
  2. Amit Shah remains defiant, says Centre will ensure amended law is implemented: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed ‘urban Naxals’ were instigating students. The Delhi Police claimed the violence in Jamia Millia was a well-planned conspiracy, and added that students were not among those arrested.
  3. Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case: Two out of the three judges of the special court were in favour of capital punishment.
  4. Supreme Court asks petitioners to go to High Courts, refuses to send inquiry teams after Jamia, AMU protests: The Centre claimed that no student had been arrested and 67 persons, including students and other miscreants, had sustained injuries.
  5. SC allows government to go ahead with reclaiming land for Mumbai coastal road plan: The Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s order quashing the clearances granted for the southern part of the project.
  6. Rape complainant in Uttar Pradesh sets herself on fire outside Unnao police station after accused gets bail: The woman suffered 70% burns and her condition is said to be critical.
  7. RSS leader among five booked by Karnataka Police for Babri demolition re-enactment: Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who owns the school in Dakshina Kannada district, claimed there was nothing wrong in putting up a play on a historical event.
  8. Eight states have had internet shutdowns in last one month, Kashmir enters 135th day of blockade: The shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir is now the second longest such period in India ever.
  9. Supreme Court dismisses plea asking for Hindus to be declared minority group in eight states: The court said it had never held that religious minority status must be decided in accordance with state boundaries.
  10. Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar’s sentencing deferred as court seeks his nomination papers: The documents will be used to ascertain his financial status for determining compensation to the victim.