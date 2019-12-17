The big news: Violence erupts at protest against Citizenship Act in Delhi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah said Centre would ensure ensure the implementation of citizenship law, and Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in a treason case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Citizenship Act protests turn violent in Delhi’s Seelampur, police use tear gas to disperse crowd: The Opposition met President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking a rollback of the amendments, and an inquiry into police violence.
- Amit Shah remains defiant, says Centre will ensure amended law is implemented: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed ‘urban Naxals’ were instigating students. The Delhi Police claimed the violence in Jamia Millia was a well-planned conspiracy, and added that students were not among those arrested.
- Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case: Two out of the three judges of the special court were in favour of capital punishment.
- Supreme Court asks petitioners to go to High Courts, refuses to send inquiry teams after Jamia, AMU protests: The Centre claimed that no student had been arrested and 67 persons, including students and other miscreants, had sustained injuries.
- SC allows government to go ahead with reclaiming land for Mumbai coastal road plan: The Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s order quashing the clearances granted for the southern part of the project.
- Rape complainant in Uttar Pradesh sets herself on fire outside Unnao police station after accused gets bail: The woman suffered 70% burns and her condition is said to be critical.
- RSS leader among five booked by Karnataka Police for Babri demolition re-enactment: Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who owns the school in Dakshina Kannada district, claimed there was nothing wrong in putting up a play on a historical event.
- Eight states have had internet shutdowns in last one month, Kashmir enters 135th day of blockade: The shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir is now the second longest such period in India ever.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea asking for Hindus to be declared minority group in eight states: The court said it had never held that religious minority status must be decided in accordance with state boundaries.
- Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar’s sentencing deferred as court seeks his nomination papers: The documents will be used to ascertain his financial status for determining compensation to the victim.