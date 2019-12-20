A look at the headlines right now:

Many feared injured in Old Delhi after police use water cannons and batons on anti-Citizenship Actprotestors, five people dead in UP: Sonia Gandhi said the BJP was using ‘brute force to suppress dissent’, while Prashant Kishor also spoke against the act. MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment in Unnao rape case: The court also ordered him to pay Rs 25-lakh compensation to the victim. Exit polls give Congress-JMM-RJD alliance the edge in Jharkhand after Assembly elections: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government is predicted to get unseated. Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra & Mahindra’s executive chairperson: He will continue as the non-executive chairperson from April 1, the car manufacturer said in a corporate filing. Pakistan court says Musharraf’s corpse should be hanged at Islamabad’s D-Chowk for three days: The Pakistan Army and the government reacted in anger. The Imran Khan government decided to approach the Supreme Judicial Council against the order. Jaishankar doesn’t meet US lawmakers’ group with India critic on it, says not interested: A report claimed that he withdrew from the meeting as the group rejected India’s request to drop Pramila Jayapal, who has criticised India’s actions in Kashmir. Suspected BJP worker and aides arrested for wearing skullcaps, pelting stones at train: They were arrested in Murshidabad district on Thursday. The district BJP chief, however, denied its workers were involved in the incident. Actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna among around 600 booked in Chennai during Citizenship Act protests: Police filed a case because the protest was held despite the permission being revoked. After cries of ‘shame’ in court, Delhi High Court says panel will probe incident: Several advocates had asked the court to take suo motu action against the lawyers who chanted the slogan the day before after the hearing in theJamia violence. UK court orders Pakistan to pay India and two princes millions of pounds: India and the seventh Nizam’s descendants had contested Pakistan’s claim that the money was a payment for supply of arms to Hyderabad before its annexation.