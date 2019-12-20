The big news: Five dead in UP, anti-CAA protests escalate in Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Unnao MLA Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life in a rape case, and exit polls predicted the BJP might lose the Jharkhand elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Many feared injured in Old Delhi after police use water cannons and batons on anti-Citizenship Actprotestors, five people dead in UP: Sonia Gandhi said the BJP was using ‘brute force to suppress dissent’, while Prashant Kishor also spoke against the act.
- MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment in Unnao rape case: The court also ordered him to pay Rs 25-lakh compensation to the victim.
- Exit polls give Congress-JMM-RJD alliance the edge in Jharkhand after Assembly elections: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government is predicted to get unseated.
- Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra & Mahindra’s executive chairperson: He will continue as the non-executive chairperson from April 1, the car manufacturer said in a corporate filing.
- Pakistan court says Musharraf’s corpse should be hanged at Islamabad’s D-Chowk for three days: The Pakistan Army and the government reacted in anger. The Imran Khan government decided to approach the Supreme Judicial Council against the order.
- Jaishankar doesn’t meet US lawmakers’ group with India critic on it, says not interested: A report claimed that he withdrew from the meeting as the group rejected India’s request to drop Pramila Jayapal, who has criticised India’s actions in Kashmir.
- Suspected BJP worker and aides arrested for wearing skullcaps, pelting stones at train: They were arrested in Murshidabad district on Thursday. The district BJP chief, however, denied its workers were involved in the incident.
- Actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna among around 600 booked in Chennai during Citizenship Act protests: Police filed a case because the protest was held despite the permission being revoked.
- After cries of ‘shame’ in court, Delhi High Court says panel will probe incident: Several advocates had asked the court to take suo motu action against the lawyers who chanted the slogan the day before after the hearing in theJamia violence.
- UK court orders Pakistan to pay India and two princes millions of pounds: India and the seventh Nizam’s descendants had contested Pakistan’s claim that the money was a payment for supply of arms to Hyderabad before its annexation.