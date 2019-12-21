The big news: Protestors, police clash during CAA protests in Delhi and UP, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in a rape case, and exit polls predicted a Congress-JMM-RJD lead in Jharkhand.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Many feared injured in Old Delhi after police use water cannons and batons on anti-Citizenship Act protestors, seven people dead in UP: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into custody hours after he made a dramatic escape at Jama Masjid.
- MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment in Unnao rape case: The court also ordered him to pay Rs 25-lakh compensation to the victim.
- Exit polls give Congress-JMM-RJD alliance the edge in Jharkhand after Assembly elections: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government is predicted to get unseated.
- I&B ministry issues second advisory to TV channels to refrain from promoting ‘anti-national attitudes’: The Editors Guild of India had last week sought the withdrawal of the first advisory, calling it ‘regressive’.
- After West Bengal, Kerala also stops work related to National Population Register: A notice issued said that the decision was made amid ‘apprehension among the general public’ following the NRC and newly-amended Citizenship Act.
- Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra & Mahindra’s executive chairperson: He will continue as the non-executive chairperson from April 1, the car manufacturer said in a corporate filing.
- Suspected BJP worker and aides arrested for wearing skullcaps, pelting stones at train: They were arrested in Murshidabad district on Thursday. The district BJP chief, however, denied its workers were involved in the incident.
- Actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna among around 600 booked in Chennai during Citizenship Act protests: Police filed a case because the protest was held despite the permission being revoked.
- After cries of ‘shame’ in court, Delhi High Court says panel will probe incident: Several advocates had asked the court to take suo motu action against the lawyers who chanted the slogan the day before after the hearing in the Jamia violence.
- UK court orders Pakistan to pay India and two princes millions of pounds: India and the seventh Nizam’s descendants had contested Pakistan’s claim that the money was a payment for supply of arms to Hyderabad before its annexation.