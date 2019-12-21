A look at the headlines right now:

Many feared injured in Old Delhi after police use water cannons and batons on anti-Citizenship Act protestors, seven people dead in UP: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into custody hours after he made a dramatic escape at Jama Masjid. MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment in Unnao rape case: The court also ordered him to pay Rs 25-lakh compensation to the victim. Exit polls give Congress-JMM-RJD alliance the edge in Jharkhand after Assembly elections: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government is predicted to get unseated. I&B ministry issues second advisory to TV channels to refrain from promoting ‘anti-national attitudes’: The Editors Guild of India had last week sought the withdrawal of the first advisory, calling it ‘regressive’. After West Bengal, Kerala also stops work related to National Population Register: A notice issued said that the decision was made amid ‘apprehension among the general public’ following the NRC and newly-amended Citizenship Act. Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra & Mahindra’s executive chairperson: He will continue as the non-executive chairperson from April 1, the car manufacturer said in a corporate filing. Suspected BJP worker and aides arrested for wearing skullcaps, pelting stones at train: They were arrested in Murshidabad district on Thursday. The district BJP chief, however, denied its workers were involved in the incident.

Actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna among around 600 booked in Chennai during Citizenship Act protests: Police filed a case because the protest was held despite the permission being revoked. After cries of ‘shame’ in court, Delhi High Court says panel will probe incident: Several advocates had asked the court to take suo motu action against the lawyers who chanted the slogan the day before after the hearing in the Jamia violence. UK court orders Pakistan to pay India and two princes millions of pounds: India and the seventh Nizam’s descendants had contested Pakistan’s claim that the money was a payment for supply of arms to Hyderabad before its annexation.