Top news: In Jharkhand, Congress-JMM-RJD holds edge over BJP as counting underway for Assembly polls
The biggest stories of the day.
Counting of votes for the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand began on Monday morning. The Opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal was leading against the Bharatiya Janata Party in early trends.
The Congress party will hold a protest against the amended Citizenship Act at Raj Ghat at Monday at 3 pm. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged students to join him to protest against “the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah”. Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will hold a rally against the legislation in Chennai.
Live updates
Citizenship Act protests: 14 of 17 deaths in Uttar Pradesh because of ‘firearm injuries’
Fourteen of the 17 people who were killed during clashes between police and anti-Citizenship Act protestors in parts of Uttar Pradesh since December 19 succumbed to “firearm injuries”, The Indian Express reported on Monday. This is in contradiction to the police claims of not firing even a single bullet at protestors. The police instead said that they suspected the involvement of outsiders in the demonstrations against amended citizenship law.
40 Indian journalists killed, nearly 200 faced serious attacks since 2014: Study
A study on attacks on journalists in India has recorded nearly 200 such “serious instances” and 40 killings since 2014. Of these 40 deaths, 21 were directly linked to their professional work, the study showed. Only three convictions have taken place in journalists’ murder cases since 2010, it said.
Citizenship Act: Rahul Gandhi calls students to protest at Raj Ghat, DMK to hold rally in Chennai
Counting under way for Jharkhand Assembly elections
Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa defends Mangaluru police firing, says ‘mob tried to disturb peace’
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday defended the Mangaluru Police for firing upon anti-Citizenship law protestors. Two people were killed in the police firing on December 19. “Police resorted to firing when mob tried to storm the police station and steal arms,” the chief minister told reporters at his Bengaluru residence.
Delhi: 9 killed as fire breaks out at cloth godown in Kirari area
Nine people were killed after a fire erupted in a cloth godown in North Delhi’s Kirari area in the early hours of Monday, the Delhi Fire Service told PTI. The 10 injured have been admitted to a hospital.