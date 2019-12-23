A look at the headlines right now:

  1. As Opposition surges ahead in Jharkhand Assembly elections, BJP concedes defeatJMM leader Hemant Soren claimed that the Opposition’s victory was a ‘new chapter in Jharkhand’s history’.
  2. Thousands take to the streets in Bengaluru, Chennai against the Citizenship Act: Meanwhile, BJP Working President JP Nadda claimed that the Act does not violate the Constitution.
  3. Jagan Mohan Reddy joins anti-NRC bandwagon, says Andhra Pradesh will not implement citizenship test: The chief minister said his deputy Azmath Basha Shaik Bepari had consulted him before declaring that the register would not be implemented in the state.   
  4. Centre refuses to reveal details of Indians’ Swiss bank accounts in response to RTI query: The finance ministry also refused to disclose black money-related information received from other countries.   
  5. PM Modi is like a god to people who will benefit from new citizenship law, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan: The BJP leader recalled that when he was Madhya Pradesh CM he had asked a district magistrate not to take action against people from such communities.   
  6. Indian economy faces liquidity shortage, needs quick decisions, says Union minister Nitin Gadkari: Gadkari said the country’s economy was going through a challenging situation and that around Rs 89,000 crore worth of cases were pending.   
  7. ‘Stop all anti-Citizenship Act campaigns,’ Calcutta High Court directs Trinamool government: The court told the Mamata Banerjee administration to respond to allegations that taxpayers’ money was used for the campaigns.   
  8. Number of debit cards in India plunges 15% to two-year low, says report: Experts said that around 155 million such cards were eliminated during the EMV migration from cards with magnetic strips to chip-based ones.   
  9. Fourteen of 17 deaths in Uttar Pradesh during Citizenship Act protests were due to ‘firearm injuries’: This is in contradiction to the police claims of not firing even a single bullet at protestors.   
  10. Forty Indian journalists killed, nearly 200 faced serious attacks since 2014, says study: These were allegedly committed by government agencies, security forces, members of political parties, religious sects, student groups, criminal gangs, it said.  