The big news: JMM-Congress alliance beats BJP in Jharkhand elections, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Thousands protested in Bengaluru and Chennai against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and Jagan Reddy said NRC will not be implemented in Andhra.
- As Opposition surges ahead in Jharkhand Assembly elections, BJP concedes defeat: JMM leader Hemant Soren claimed that the Opposition’s victory was a ‘new chapter in Jharkhand’s history’.
- Thousands take to the streets in Bengaluru, Chennai against the Citizenship Act: Meanwhile, BJP Working President JP Nadda claimed that the Act does not violate the Constitution.
- Jagan Mohan Reddy joins anti-NRC bandwagon, says Andhra Pradesh will not implement citizenship test: The chief minister said his deputy Azmath Basha Shaik Bepari had consulted him before declaring that the register would not be implemented in the state.
- Centre refuses to reveal details of Indians’ Swiss bank accounts in response to RTI query: The finance ministry also refused to disclose black money-related information received from other countries.
- PM Modi is like a god to people who will benefit from new citizenship law, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan: The BJP leader recalled that when he was Madhya Pradesh CM he had asked a district magistrate not to take action against people from such communities.
- Indian economy faces liquidity shortage, needs quick decisions, says Union minister Nitin Gadkari: Gadkari said the country’s economy was going through a challenging situation and that around Rs 89,000 crore worth of cases were pending.
- ‘Stop all anti-Citizenship Act campaigns,’ Calcutta High Court directs Trinamool government: The court told the Mamata Banerjee administration to respond to allegations that taxpayers’ money was used for the campaigns.
- Number of debit cards in India plunges 15% to two-year low, says report: Experts said that around 155 million such cards were eliminated during the EMV migration from cards with magnetic strips to chip-based ones.
- Fourteen of 17 deaths in Uttar Pradesh during Citizenship Act protests were due to ‘firearm injuries’: This is in contradiction to the police claims of not firing even a single bullet at protestors.
- Forty Indian journalists killed, nearly 200 faced serious attacks since 2014, says study: These were allegedly committed by government agencies, security forces, members of political parties, religious sects, student groups, criminal gangs, it said.