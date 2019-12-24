Citizenship Act: People defy prohibitory orders to gather at Delhi’s Mandi House for protest march
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest rally in Kolkata. She accused Narendra Modi and Amit Shah of lying about nationwide NRC.
The Delhi Police on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders in Mandi House ahead of Swaraj Abhiyan’s protest against the new citizenship law. The rally is supposed to be held from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar. Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav is supposed to lead the rally.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was surrounded and blocked by students at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University on Tuesday morning when he arrived to attend the annual convocation ceremony. The students, waving black flags, were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act and Dhankhar’s support to the law.
Protests against the contentious citizenship law will continue on Tuesday with several demonstration planned in Delhi, West Bengal and other parts of the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, will hold a rally in Gujarat in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Live updates
1.49 pm: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been stopped from entering Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district to meet the families of people killed in protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, reports NDTV.
1.36 pm: Academic and Swarajya India leader Yogendra Yadav is at the Mandi House protest march, which will wind up at Jantar Mantar.
1.32 pm: Mamata Banerjee says people have started giving “befitting replies” to the Centre and “the Jharkhand poll results are its latest example”, reports PTI.
1.29 pm: At the start of the march, Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of lying about detention centres and nationwide NRC, reports Anandabazar Patrika.
1.24 pm: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and National Register of Citizens from Kolkata’s Bidhan Sarani area to Beleghata, reports Anandabazar Patrika.
12.46 pm: Protestors gather at Mandi House.
12.45 pm: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have left for Meerut to meet families of those killed in violence that broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, reports ANI.
12.40 pm: Sansad Marg is shut for vehicular movement. The Delhi Traffic Police ask commuters to avoid the stretch.
12.10 pm: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves after he was blocked by protesting students from entering Kolkata’s Jadavpur University, reports ANI.
11.57 am: The major archbishop of Syro Malabar Church, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, urges the Centre to review the Citizenship Amendment Act. “We need a more democratic debate on this act,” he tells ANI.
11.55 am: The Delhi Police impose Section 144 in Mandi House ahead of Swaraj Abhiyan’s protest against the new citizenship law, reports News18. The rally is supposed to be held from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar. Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav is supposed to lead the rally.
11.54 am: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar says it was “a painful moment” for him when the students blocked his car, reports ANI. “There’s total collapse of rule of law in the state,” he adds. “The state government has put education in captivity.”
11.50 am: The Delhi High Court refuses to entertain a plea that alleged that the order to suspend telecom services in the national Capital on December 19 was in violation of rules, reports PTI. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, tells the court that the disruption was only for four hours. The court says the petitioner can file a suit for damages.
11.45 am: The Union Cabinet is expected to discuss and approve the proposal to update the National Population Register today, reports NDTV.
11.32 am: Chandra Kumar Bose, the vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit, defies the party line to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act. Bose, who is the grandnephew of Subhash Chandra Bose, says India is open to all religions and communities. He also points out that Muslims too were persecuted in their home countries. “...What about Baluch who live in Pakistan & Afghanistan?” Bose asks in a tweet. “What about Ahwadiyya in Pakistan?”
11.30 am: Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury says the young are rightly worried about the country’s future. He praises the courage shown by a student of Pondicherry University who refused to accept the gold medal to express solidarity with students protesting against the new citizenship law. “Our solidarity with all patriotic Indians like the courageous Rabeeha,” he tweets. Yechury also condemns reports of a German student being asked to leave India for taking part in the protests.
11.26 am: BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay files a plea before Delhi High Court seeking directions to the authorities to recover damages for destruction of public and private property during protests from those responsible, reports PTI. The bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declines an urgent hearing, and says that Upadhyaya is free to file an application that will be listed in the normal course.
11.14 am: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tells Muslim delegations that the amendments to the Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in the state. He says the state government will not build any detention centres.
11.09 am: A German student was asked to leave India days after he attended a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. During a protest in Chennai, he had carried a poster that made a reference to the Nazi rule in his own country: “1933 to 1945 – we have been there”.
11.08 am: A bullet found in the body of a 20-year-old civilian killed in last week’s anti-Citizenship Act protests in Uttar Pradesh was fired from the service pistol of a police constable, the state police admitted.The constable shot Mohammad Suleman in “self-defence” during protests in Bijnor district, senior officials claimed. The police had so far claimed that they had not fired even a single bullet at protestors.
11.06 am: The Uttar Pradesh Police have assaulted activist Deepak Kabir and imprisoned him in Lucknow on Friday after he went to a police station to inquire about some people missing since an anti-Citizenship Act protest the day before, his wife Veena Rana has claimed. The 48-year-old was arrested on charges of rioting and preventing public servants from performing their duty, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday, quoting a relative.
11.03 am: Political strategist and Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor asks the Congress to make its stand clear on NRC.
“Thanks rahulgandhi for joining citizens’ movement against CAA_NRC,” Kishor tweets. “But as you know beyond public protests we also need states to say NO to #NRC to stop it. We hope you will impress upon the CP to OFFICIALLY announce that there will be #No_NRC in the #Congress ruled states.”
10.50 am: The governor says the number of students involved is only 50. “System being held hostage and those enjoined with the task are oblivious of their obligations,” he tweets. “A collapse that can only lead to unwholesome consequences. Rule of law is no where in sight. As constitutional head concerned.”
10.48 am: Students at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University surround West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as he arrives to attend the annual convocation ceremony, reports ANI. The students, waving black flags, are protesting against the amended Citizenship Act and Dhankhar’s support to the law.
10.45 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the Narendra Modi-led government was doing what India’s enemies could not do – stall the progress of the country. He made the remarks after reading out the Preamble to the Indian Constitution along with Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Rajghat in New Delhi, during a protest against the amendments to the Citizenship Act.
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said his government would not implement the National Register of Citizens. Reddy’s party, the YSR Congress Party, had voted for the amendments to the Citizenship Act in both Houses of Parliament earlier this month.
- Members of a feminist group in Kolkata were attacked by men allegedly wielding sticks and shouting “Jai Shri Ram” on Sunday night for organising a mobile campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens exercise. While one person was beaten, others received minor injuries. One woman also filed a molestation complaint against one of the attackers.
- Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continued on Monday, with thousands of people showing up at rallies in Bengaluru and Chennai. In Bengaluru, one of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act was organised at 11 am at the Hazarath Khazi Mohammed Abdul Khuddus Sahib Eidgah on Miller Road. The rally was called by around 35 organisations under the banner of Joint Action Committee of Bengaluru. In Chennai, the protests were mainly organised by leading Opposition party the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which said that the demonstrations will not stop until the Citizenship Amendment Act is repealed. Congress leader P Chidambaram and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Vaiko along with Left leaders also joined the protests. The rally ended at Rajarathinam stadium.
- The Calcutta High Court on Monday told the West Bengal government to suspend its media campaigns against the Citizenship Amendment Act. A division bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Arijit Banerjee also sought the Trinamool Congress government’s detailed reply to the petitioners’ claim that taxpayers’ money was used for the campaigns, and posted it for hearing on January 9.
- A local court on Monday refused to give bail to 15 people accused in connection with last Friday’s violence in Daryaganj area of Old Delhi. The accused were sent to judicial custody for two weeks. Tis Hazari Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar dismissed the bail applications saying the allegations were serious and investigation was still under way. “Such kind of incidents create panic in society,” the court said, adding that “violence for any reason is not justified”.