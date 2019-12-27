At least 14 people died as a plane carrying 100 crashed in the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday morning, AFP reported. The Bek Air aircraft had 95 passengers and five crew members on board.

At least 35 injured passengers were taken to hospitals, according to BBC. The Kazakhstan interior ministry said six children were among the dead and eight were injured. Almaty airport authorities said that personnel from emergency services were working to rescue the survivors.

The Nur-Sultan-bound plane “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence”, crashing into a two-storey building, the Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

A special commission will be set up to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Kazakhstan President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev expressed “deep condolences” to the victims’ relatives.

On 29 January 2013, a passenger plane travelling from Kokshetau came down near Almaty, killing 20 people. A month before that, 27 people were killed as a military plane crashed in the south of the country.