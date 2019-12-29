The big news: Jharkhand drops sedition cases against Pathalgadi supporters, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Akhilesh Yadav said he would oppose NPR, and five people were detained in Chennai for drawing rangoli in protest against Citizenship Act.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pathalgadi sedition cases dropped by Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren government: Earlier in the day, Soren took oath as the chief minister of the state.
- Akhilesh Yadav vows not to fill NPR form, says ‘BJP will not get to decide who is Indian’: The Samajwadi Party chief said people want ‘employment and livelihood’, and pointed out that according to experts the economy is in a bad shape.
- Five detained in Chennai for drawing rangolis to protest against Citizenship Act, later released: Two lawyers who went to the police station to assist the protestors were also detained for a brief period of time.
- Number of tourists in Agra and Assam declined in December due to Citizenship Act protests, says report: Around two lakh domestic and international tourists cancelled or postponed their trip to Taj Mahal in the last two weeks, according to an estimate.
- Robert Vadra criticises UP Police for allegedly shoving Priyanka Gandhi, says he was ‘extremely disturbed’: Meanwhile, Gandhi said the UP government had crossed all limits of inhumanity by arresting activist Sadaf Jafar.
- Code red warning issued in Delhi and neighbouring states by Met department amid cold wave: The weather department is expecting a ‘marginal rise in temperature on December 31 and January 1, and rains from December 31 night’.
- Union minister Mukhtar Naqvi seeks action against Meerut SP who told protestors to ‘go to Pakistan’: However, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Maurya defended the police officer, and said the comment was directed at demonstrators chanting pro-Pakistan slogans.
- Narendra Modi says today’s youth abhor casteism, nepotism and instability: The prime minister’s remarks came as protests broke out in campuses across the nation against the Citizenship Amendment Act earlier this month.
- Law Minister RS Prasad claims Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR are not connected: The Union minister added that the National Population Register was the usual count of residents and had ‘nothing to do with citizens’.
- Pejavar Mutt head Vishwesha Teertha Swami dies at 88: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among several leaders who paid their tributes to the religious leader.