A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Pathalgadi sedition cases dropped by Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren government: Earlier in the day, Soren took oath as the chief minister of the state.
  2. Akhilesh Yadav vows not to fill NPR form, says ‘BJP will not get to decide who is Indian’: The Samajwadi Party chief said people want ‘employment and livelihood’, and pointed out that according to experts the economy is in a bad shape.
  3. Five detained in Chennai for drawing rangolis to protest against Citizenship Act, later released: Two lawyers who went to the police station to assist the protestors were also detained for a brief period of time.
  4. Number of tourists in Agra and Assam declined in December due to Citizenship Act protests, says report: Around two lakh domestic and international tourists cancelled or postponed their trip to Taj Mahal in the last two weeks, according to an estimate.   
  5. Robert Vadra criticises UP Police for allegedly shoving Priyanka Gandhi, says he was ‘extremely disturbed’: Meanwhile, Gandhi said the UP government had crossed all limits of inhumanity by arresting activist Sadaf Jafar.  
  6. Code red warning issued in Delhi and neighbouring states by Met department amid cold wave: The weather department is expecting a ‘marginal rise in temperature on December 31 and January 1, and rains from December 31 night’.   
  7. Union minister Mukhtar Naqvi seeks action against Meerut SP who told protestors to ‘go to Pakistan’: However, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Maurya defended the police officer, and said the comment was directed at demonstrators chanting pro-Pakistan slogans.   
  8. Narendra Modi says today’s youth abhor casteism, nepotism and instability: The prime minister’s remarks came as protests broke out in campuses across the nation against the Citizenship Amendment Act earlier this month.
  9. Law Minister RS Prasad claims Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR are not connected: The Union minister added that the National Population Register was the usual count of residents and had ‘nothing to do with citizens’.
  10. Pejavar Mutt head Vishwesha Teertha Swami dies at 88: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among several leaders who paid their tributes to the religious leader.   