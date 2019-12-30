A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Trains delayed, flights diverted as dense fog engulfs Delhi: Weather department officials said there will be some relief from Monday as temperatures may rise by a few notches.
  2. Pathalgadi sedition cases dropped by Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren government: Soren took oath as the chief minister of the state on Sunday.
  3. Meerut Police add sedition charges in connection with December 20 Citizenship Act protests: Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni said they were now trying to identify those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans. Union minister Mukhtar Naqvi, meanwhile, sought action against Meerut SP who told protestors to ‘go to Pakistan’.
  4. Akhilesh Yadav vows not to fill NPR form, says ‘BJP will not get to decide who is Indian’: The Samajwadi Party chief said people want ‘employment and livelihood’, and pointed out that according to experts the economy is in a bad shape.
  5. Narendra Modi says today’s youth abhor casteism, nepotism and instability: The prime minister’s remarks came as protests broke out in campuses across the nation against the Citizenship Amendment Act earlier this month.
  6. Five detained in Chennai for drawing rangolis to protest against Citizenship Act, later released: Two lawyers who went to the police station to assist the protestors were also detained for a brief period of time.
  7. Number of tourists in Agra and Assam declined in December due to Citizenship Act protests, says report: Around two lakh domestic and international tourists cancelled or postponed their trip to Taj Mahal in the last two weeks, according to an estimate.
  8. Robert Vadra criticises UP Police for allegedly shoving Priyanka Gandhi, says he was ‘extremely disturbed’: Meanwhile, Gandhi said the UP government had crossed all limits of inhumanity by arresting activist Sadaf Jafar.
  9. BSP chief Mayawati suspends MLA a day after she supports Citizenship Act: BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar had on Saturday evening congratulated the BJP for introducing the legislation.
  10. Only those who agree to say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ will be allowed to live in India, says Union minister: Dharmendra Pradhan asked if we were going to make India ‘a dharamshala where anyone can roam freely’ while criticising people opposing the Citizenship Act.