The big news: Dense fog disrupts trains, flights in Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jharkhand withdrew sedition cases against Pathalgadi supporters, and the Meerut police added sedition charges against CAA protestors.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Trains delayed, flights diverted as dense fog engulfs Delhi: Weather department officials said there will be some relief from Monday as temperatures may rise by a few notches.
- Pathalgadi sedition cases dropped by Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren government: Soren took oath as the chief minister of the state on Sunday.
- Meerut Police add sedition charges in connection with December 20 Citizenship Act protests: Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni said they were now trying to identify those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans. Union minister Mukhtar Naqvi, meanwhile, sought action against Meerut SP who told protestors to ‘go to Pakistan’.
- Akhilesh Yadav vows not to fill NPR form, says ‘BJP will not get to decide who is Indian’: The Samajwadi Party chief said people want ‘employment and livelihood’, and pointed out that according to experts the economy is in a bad shape.
- Narendra Modi says today’s youth abhor casteism, nepotism and instability: The prime minister’s remarks came as protests broke out in campuses across the nation against the Citizenship Amendment Act earlier this month.
- Five detained in Chennai for drawing rangolis to protest against Citizenship Act, later released: Two lawyers who went to the police station to assist the protestors were also detained for a brief period of time.
- Number of tourists in Agra and Assam declined in December due to Citizenship Act protests, says report: Around two lakh domestic and international tourists cancelled or postponed their trip to Taj Mahal in the last two weeks, according to an estimate.
- Robert Vadra criticises UP Police for allegedly shoving Priyanka Gandhi, says he was ‘extremely disturbed’: Meanwhile, Gandhi said the UP government had crossed all limits of inhumanity by arresting activist Sadaf Jafar.
- BSP chief Mayawati suspends MLA a day after she supports Citizenship Act: BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar had on Saturday evening congratulated the BJP for introducing the legislation.
- Only those who agree to say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ will be allowed to live in India, says Union minister: Dharmendra Pradhan asked if we were going to make India ‘a dharamshala where anyone can roam freely’ while criticising people opposing the Citizenship Act.