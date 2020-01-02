The big news: No West Bengal tableau in Republic Day parade this year, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Tamil orator Nellai Kannan was arrested for his remarks against Modi, Amit Shah, and Bangladesh restored telecom services along India border.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre rejects West Bengal’s Republic Day tableau proposal: The defence ministry said 22 proposals of 16 states/UTs and six ministries and departments have been shortlisted for the parade.
- Tamil orator Nellai Kannan arrested for remarks against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah after BJP protests: He has been booked on several charges, including instigating violence between two communities.
- Bangladesh restores telecom services along India border: Mobile network coverage was suspended for a one-kilometre-wide band along the border with India on Monday.
- PM Modi calls up leaders of five neighbours to discuss bilateral ties but not Pakistan: Modi told his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina that close relations between the two countries were a priority for his government.
- Rajasthan government committee clears Kota hospital of lapses after the deaths of infants: Meanwhile, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office directed the BJP to politicise the matter.
- ‘We keep ourselves away from politics,’ says Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat: He added that the armed forces acted according to the central government’s directives.
- Assam tourism board chief days Rs 1,000 crore loss expected due to Citizenship Act protests: Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairperson Jayanta Malla Baruah anticipated that the situation will improve by February.
- Pope Francis apologises for smacking woman’s hand: The woman was among pilgrims greeting Francis on New Year’s Eve. The pontiff seemed visibly upset after she yanked his arm.
- Banks can use Vijay Mallya’s movable assets to recover debt, rules Mumbai special court: The court stayed the order till January 18 to allow the fugitive businessman to appeal to the Bombay High Court.
- Hundreds of protestors take mass pledge to oppose Citizenship Act at Delhi’s India Gate: The demonstrations led to traffic jams and the closure of five metro stations around the area for an hour.