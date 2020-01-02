A look at the headlines right now:

Centre rejects West Bengal’s Republic Day tableau proposal: The defence ministry said 22 proposals of 16 states/UTs and six ministries and departments have been shortlisted for the parade. Tamil orator Nellai Kannan arrested for remarks against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah after BJP protests: He has been booked on several charges, including instigating violence between two communities. Bangladesh restores telecom services along India border: Mobile network coverage was suspended for a one-kilometre-wide band along the border with India on Monday. PM Modi calls up leaders of five neighbours to discuss bilateral ties but not Pakistan: Modi told his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina that close relations between the two countries were a priority for his government. Rajasthan government committee clears Kota hospital of lapses after the deaths of infants: Meanwhile, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office directed the BJP to politicise the matter. ‘We keep ourselves away from politics,’ says Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat: He added that the armed forces acted according to the central government’s directives. Assam tourism board chief days Rs 1,000 crore loss expected due to Citizenship Act protests: Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairperson Jayanta Malla Baruah anticipated that the situation will improve by February. Pope Francis apologises for smacking woman’s hand: The woman was among pilgrims greeting Francis on New Year’s Eve. The pontiff seemed visibly upset after she yanked his arm. Banks can use Vijay Mallya’s movable assets to recover debt, rules Mumbai special court: The court stayed the order till January 18 to allow the fugitive businessman to appeal to the Bombay High Court. Hundreds of protestors take mass pledge to oppose Citizenship Act at Delhi’s India Gate: The demonstrations led to traffic jams and the closure of five metro stations around the area for an hour.