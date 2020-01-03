The big news: Iranian general killed in airstrike ordered by Trump, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India assured other countries that Citizenship Act would not alter Constitution, and Modi told CAA protestors to focus on Pakistani atrocities.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani killed in airstrike at Baghdad airport: The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.
- India told other countries that CAA does not alter Constitution, says Ministry of External Affairs: The ministry’s spokesperson said India’s missions across the world had been instructed to share information on the amended law with the host governments.
- Citizenship Act protestors need to expose activities of Pakistan, not oppose Indian Parliament, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Karnataka.
- Indian Army is ready to attack PoK if ordered, new chief MM Naravane says: On Wednesday, Islamabad had said the general’s statement about India’s ‘right to preemptively strike at sources of terror’ was irresponsible.
- Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo call for a rethink on NRC, Citizenship Act: The CAA and the NRC introduce ‘meddlesome officialdom into a question as fundamental to people’s lives as citizenship’, they said in an article.
- Calling Faiz’s poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ anti-Hindu is absurd, says Javed Akhtar, criticises IIT-Kanpur: The institution has set up an inquiry committee to decide if the poem offends Hindu sentiments. His daughter said: ‘Never underestimate the power of Faiz’.
- Man dead for six years booked by UP Police, 90-year-olds on list of troublemakers: Meanwhile, an activist couple and 56 others in Varanasi were granted bail two weeks after being detained.
- US tells air carriers to avoid Pakistan airspace, cites ‘extremist, militant activity’: The Federal Aviation Administration said the advisory will be re-evaluated on January 1 next year.
- Gross GST collection for December crossed Rs 1 lakh crore: The gross GST revenue for December showed a growth of 16% from its December 2018 figure, the finance ministry said.
- At least 21 killed in floods due to heavy rain in Indonesia, tens of thousands evacuated: The natural disaster has been marked as the worst flooding since 2013 when dozens were killed due to monsoon rainfall.