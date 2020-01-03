Top news: After Bengal, Kerala’s Republic Day tableau proposal rejected by Centre
Kerala has criticised the central government after its proposal for the Republic Day parade was rejected. This came after West Bengal and Bihar proposals were also struck down for January 26 celebrations.
Congress leaders on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using fake nationalism to hide his government’s failures and alleged that he rakes up Pakistan every time he is cornered. They also wondered why he did not speak up about China instead.
Delhi gets marginal respite from severe cold and air pollution
Delhiites woke up to a relatively clearer morning on Friday as the respite from the severe cold snap of the past few weeks continued. The minimum temperature on Friday was around 7.6 degrees Celsius, which is considered normal for this time of the year, according to PTI.
Union minister lied to Parliament about effect of curbs on J&K tourism: The Wire
Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel lied to Parliament about the impact of the prolonged security lockdown and other restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir on tourism in the region, according to information unearthed by two Right to Information activists.
Now, Kerala’s Republic Day tableau proposal rejected, minister calls it politically motivated
The Centre has rejected the Kerala’s government’s Republic Day tableau proposal for the second consecutive year, The News Minute reported on Friday. So far, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Bihar’s proposals have also been rejected by the Narendra Modi-led government.
Anti-NRC pamphlet: Uttar Pradesh police charge three activists with hurting national integration
Uttar Pradesh police has charged three activists in Varanasi with promoting enmity between groups and harming national integration by making and distributing pamphlets against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Activist Sadaf Jafar’s arrest: Allahabad HC seeks UP government’s reply on quashing of FIR
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to a petition seeking the quashing of the First Information Report filed against social activist Sadaf Jafar within two weeks.
Centre rejects Maharashtra’s tableau in Republic Day parade, Opposition says decision is prejudiced
The Centre’s decision to reject the Maharashtra government’s Republic Day tableau proposal has sparked off a political controversy. The Maha Vikas Aghadi – the alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress – on Thursday accused the Centre of acting “vengeful” with “mala fide intention”.
Congress attacks Modi for ‘fake nationalism’ and criticising Pakistan but never China
Congress leaders on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using fake nationalism to hide his government’s failures and alleged that he rakes up Pakistan every time he is cornered, The Indian Express reported. They wondered why he did not speak up about China instead. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that Modi had taken up Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s work and was fulfilling his “two-nation theory”. This will only spell disaster for India’s future, he warned.
Bihar: Two Hindu fringe outfit members charged for murder of teenager during Citizenship Act protest
Two men affiliated to fringe Hindu outfits were among the six arrested in Patna, Bihar, for the murder of a teenager, who was found dead 10 days after protesting against the amendments to the Citizenship Act on December 21. The deceased, 18-year-old Amir Hanzla, worked at a bag stitching unit in Phulwari Sharif area and was last seen with the national flag in hand at a protest called by the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
West Bengal: Internet suspended, prohibitory orders imposed in North 24 Parganas after clashes
Prohibitory orders were imposed in three panchayat areas of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Thursday following clashes between members of two communities, PTI reported, citing police. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure – which bans a gathering of more than four people – is in place in the area. Internet services were also suspended in Duttapukur, Amdanga and Deganga areas of the district.
‘Never underestimate the power of Faiz’: Poet’s daughter responds to IIT-Kanpur controversy
Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s daughter Salima Hashmi on Thursday said people should not be sad about the decision of the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur to set up a panel to investigate if her father’s poem Hum Dekhenge was anti-Hindu. “A group of people investigating the poem’s message is nothing to be sad about, it is very funny,” she told PTI in an interview. “Let’s look at in another way, they may end up getting interested in Urdu poetry and its metaphors. Never underestimate the power of Faiz.”
Indian Army is ready to attack PoK if ordered, says new chief MM Naravane
Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday told NDTV that the Army had “various plans” for operations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and was ready for any task. “We have our forces deployed all along the border including Jammu and Kashmir and we have various plans and if required, those plans can be put into action,” he told the news channel. “We will carry out and carry out successfully any task that we are tasked to do.”
CAA protests: Man dead for six years booked by UP Police, 90-year-olds on list of troublemakers
The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district included a deceased man in its list of 200 potential troublemakers who, according to it, could disrupt peace during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Others who were given similar notices by the state police include 90-year-old Sufi Abar Hussain and 93-year-old Fasahat Meer Khan.
Students of Christian schools eat beef abroad since they don’t learn Indian culture: Giriraj Singh
Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday stoked controversy by claiming that most students in Christian schools earn a place at Indian Institutes of Technology and become engineers, but “eat beef in foreign countries” because of lack of education in Indian “culture and traditional values”.