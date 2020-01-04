The big news: Trump claims Iran general killed was behind 2012 Delhi bomb, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan claimed that the Nankana Sahib gurdwara was not vandalised, and New Delhi called out Islamabad on Imran Khan’s fake video tweet.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Iranian general killed in US airstrike was behind ‘terror plots as far as Delhi’, claims Trump: The US president was referring to a February 2012 bomb explosion in which an Israeli diplomat was injured.
- Nankana Sahib gurdwara not vandalised, claims Pakistan, says shrine is ‘untouched and undamaged’: The Pakistan Foreign Office claimed attempts were made to paint a scuffle between two Muslim groups in the city ‘as a communal issue’.
- India’s UN envoy, MEA criticise Pakistan after Imran Khan tweets fake news: Old habits die hard,’ said Syed Akbaruddin, India’s permanent representative to the world body, and a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson.
- Kashmir has been turned into a graveyard, says CPI(M) leader released from detention: Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami asked the public to ‘rise in protest against the oppression of people in Kashmir’.
- Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-citizenship law protestors if it comes to power: State Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma accused the Opposition party of supporting rioters.
- Maharashtra Cabinet portfolios will be allocated by Monday, says NCP leader Nawab Malik: Portfolio distribution had been delayed because the Uddhav Thackeray government was thinking about creating new departments, he added.
- Constitution draft was prepared by a Brahmin, claims Gujarat Speaker: Rajendra Trivedi told the audience at ‘Mega Brahmin Business Summit’ near Ahmedabad that BR Ambedkar gave BN Rau credit for preparing the draft.
- At least six killed as US targets pro-Iran militia near Baghdad, say reports: This came hours before the funeral of senior Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US on Friday morning.
- Withdraw Savarkar booklet published by Seva Dal, NCP tells Congress: The booklet, published recently in Madhya Pradesh, claimed the Hindutva ideologue was in a physical relationship with Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.
- On CAA and Article 370, former NSA Shivshankar Menon warns India of international isolation: Menon said India was violating Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by passing the Citizenship Amendment Act.