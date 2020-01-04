A look at the headlines right now:

Iranian general killed in US airstrike was behind ‘terror plots as far as Delhi’, claims Trump: The US president was referring to a February 2012 bomb explosion in which an Israeli diplomat was injured. Nankana Sahib gurdwara not vandalised, claims Pakistan, says shrine is ‘untouched and undamaged’: The Pakistan Foreign Office claimed attempts were made to paint a scuffle between two Muslim groups in the city ‘as a communal issue’. India’s UN envoy, MEA criticise Pakistan after Imran Khan tweets fake news: Old habits die hard,’ said Syed Akbaruddin, India’s permanent representative to the world body, and a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson. Kashmir has been turned into a graveyard, says CPI(M) leader released from detention: Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami asked the public to ‘rise in protest against the oppression of people in Kashmir’. Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-citizenship law protestors if it comes to power: State Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma accused the Opposition party of supporting rioters. Maharashtra Cabinet portfolios will be allocated by Monday, says NCP leader Nawab Malik: Portfolio distribution had been delayed because the Uddhav Thackeray government was thinking about creating new departments, he added. Constitution draft was prepared by a Brahmin, claims Gujarat Speaker: Rajendra Trivedi told the audience at ‘Mega Brahmin Business Summit’ near Ahmedabad that BR Ambedkar gave BN Rau credit for preparing the draft. At least six killed as US targets pro-Iran militia near Baghdad, say reports: This came hours before the funeral of senior Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US on Friday morning. Withdraw Savarkar booklet published by Seva Dal, NCP tells Congress: The booklet, published recently in Madhya Pradesh, claimed the Hindutva ideologue was in a physical relationship with Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. On CAA and Article 370, former NSA Shivshankar Menon warns India of international isolation: Menon said India was violating Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by passing the Citizenship Amendment Act.